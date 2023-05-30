French Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: Thursday, June 1

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Fritz is into the second round.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz takes on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as a place in the French Open third round beckons.

The ninth-ranked Fritz got his campaign underway at the claycourt Major with a convincing straight-set win over compatriot Michael Mmoh, dropping only five games in 92 minutes.

The higher-ranked American was clutch on serve, firing down 14 aces, losing only two of his first-serve points and conceding no breakpoints. Fritz was also impressive on return, breaking his compatriot seven times in 16 opportunities, in what was one of his finest clay court wins, especially at Roland Garros.

Fritz is now into the second round at the clay court Major for a fifth straight year, improving to 6-6 at the tournament and 30-11 on the season. It was also his 30th win at a Major.

Meanwhile, World No. 78 Rinderknech saw off his compatriot Richard Gasquet in four sets for only his fifth win in 14 matches this year. In the process, he notched up his first win at Roland Garros in his fourth attempt, having won only one set in three matches coming into the 2023 edition.

Rinderknech is now 3-3 on European clay, coming off a second-round appearance at Lyon last week (losing to Brandon Nakashima).

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech is off the mark at Roland Garros.

Both Fritz and Rinderknech are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off both flanks and also move well.

However, the American takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency and growing pedigree on clay. Fritz has had a good clay court swing, reaching three semifinals - Monte-Carlo, Munich, Geneva. He's now 35-29 on the surface. Meanwhile, Rinderknech is 13-13 on the surface.

Fritz is brimming with confidence, following a dominant win over Mmoh, blasting 51 winners. He will look to dish out more of the same as he looks to make a deep run.

Pick: Fritz in four sets

