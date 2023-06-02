French Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo.

Date: June 3, 2023.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Taylor Fritz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 French Open.

World No. 8 Taylor Fritz will square off against Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Saturday.

Fritz knocked out compatriot Michael Mmoh to reach the second round, where he was up against home favorite Arthur Rinderknech. The first set slipped out of the American's grasp rather quickly as he dropped his serve twice and never recovered after that.

Fritz's rough patch didn't last for too long, though. A single break of serve in the next two sets was enough for him to capture them. He then broke his opponent's serve in the seventh game of the fourth set to go 4-3 up, but Rinderknech broke back immediately to level the score.

Fritz secured another break of serve in the next game to lead 5-4, following which he closed out the proceedings to wrap up a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win. He has now made it to the third round in Paris for just the second time in his career, matching his previous best result achieved in 2020.

Cerundolo, meanwhile, defeated Jaume Munar to set up a second round date against Yannick Hanfmann. The Argentine claimed the first couple of games of the opening set, but lost the next three. The momentum swung back in his favor once again as he bagged the next four games to clinch the set.

There were three consecutive breaks of serve at the start of the second set, with Cerundolo gaining the upper hand to lead 3-1. He remained in front until the end of the set to take it, for which he needed six set points.

A lone break of serve in the third set sealed the outcome in the Argentine's favor as he won the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Fritz vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -145 +1.5 (-275) Over 37.5 (-130) Francisco Cerundolo +110 -1.5 (+190) Under 37.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo at the 2023 French Open.

Fritz overcame an unruly crowd and a tough opponent to reach the third round. The American blasted 41 winners while committing 25 unforced errors, 10 of which were in the first set alone where he wasn't at his best.

Cerundolo, on the other hand, racked up quite a few errors in the previous round; 49 to be precise. He struck 36 winners in all and saved 14 of the 16 break points that he faced.

Both players are gunning for a maiden fourth-round showing in Paris, with Cerundolo trying to reach this stage the first time at any Major. The Argentine can easily counter the Fritz's big forehand and booming serve, provided he's completely focused.

However, Cerundolo's nerves can get the better of him, just as they did in the Lyon Open final last week. His pedigree on clay makes him a strong pick to win this match, but Fritz's prior results and experience could eventually tilt the contest in his favor.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in five sets.

Poll : 0 votes