French Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Michael Mmoh preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Michael Mmoh

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Taylor Fritz vs Michael Mmoh prediction

Fritz has played well on clay this season.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz opens his campaign at the French Open against compatriot Michael Mmoh in an all-American first-round tussle.

World No. 9 Fritz is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career across surfaces. After winning his lone title of the year at Delray Beach, the 25-year-old made the semifinals at Acapulco and the last eight at Indian Wells and Miami.

That confidence has percolated to clay, where he has reached three semifinals — Monte-Carlo, Munich and Geneva. Having delivered one of the finest claycourt performances of his career against Ilya Ivashka, Fritz will battle Grigor Dimitrov as he seeks to reach his first final on the surface.

Fritz, though, has an unflattering 5-6 record at Roland Garros, having made the second round last year. His best showing is a third-round appearance in 2020, which he's expected to better this year.

Meanwhile, the 123rd-ranked Mmoh is only 5-6 on the year. The 25-year-old is making his season debut on clay, as he hasn't played since making the second round at Acapulco in February.

Mmoh reached the Australian Open third round and the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, in some of his notable results of the year. The American, though, is still looking for his first win at the French Open, having fallen at the opening hurdle in 2020 and 2022.

Taylor Fritz vs Michael Mmoh head-to-head

Fritz won his lone meeting with Mmoh in the Memphis opening round seven years ago and leads the head-to-head 1-0. The pair is yet to clash on clay.

Taylor Fritz vs Michael Mmoh odds

Taylor Fritz vs Michael Mmoh prediction

Mmoh is winless at Roland Garros

Both Fritz and Mmoh look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Fritz has the edge in terms of experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay. The 25-year-old's prowess on the faster surfaces is well-known, but he has made significant strides on clay.

Fritz has a 34-28 record on the surface, with nine of those wins coming this year. Mmoh, by contrast, has won only one of his four claycourt matches. Considering the above factors, Fritz should win the battle of the 25-year-olds.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets

