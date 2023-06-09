French Open 2023: Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs (PR) Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu

Date: June 11, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu preview

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 French Open.

Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez will square off against Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu for the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday.

Townsend and Fernandez knocked out some quality teams right from the start. The duo ousted Sara Errani and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round, both of whom had won Major titles in the past.

Following wins over Luisa Stefani and Garbiela Dabrowski in the third round and the Chan sisters in the quarterfinals, Townsend and Fernandez reached the last four. They were up against the second seeded duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Townsend and Fernandez dominated the opening set as they dished out a bagel to clinch it. The second set was slightly competitive, but they remained in charge of the proceedings. A lone break of serve in the last game of the match sealed the deal in their favor, winning the contest 6-0, 6-4.

Hsieh and Wang defeated the pairings of Kamila Rakhimova and Yulia Putintseva, Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai in the first couple of rounds. They then scored wins over Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk, and Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova to reach the semifinals.

Hsieh and Wang faced Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez for a spot in the title round. After splitting the first two sets, the former team snagged an early break of serve in the deciding set. It proved to be more than enough for them to win the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu odds

Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu prediction

Wang Xinyu at the 2023 French Open.

Townsend and Fernandez didn't lose their serve even once in the previous round, saving all six break points that they faced. Hsieh and Wang had to navigate troubled waters, but eventually managed to get the upper hand in their semifinal showdown.

For Hsieh and Wang, it's just their second tournament together. The former is making her comeback after a lengthy injury layoff, but remains as sharp as ever. The 37-year old's crafty brand of tennis has frustrated plenty of players on the other side of the net.

Wang complients Hsieh's gamestyle quite well, helping up cover her weak areas. Townsend and Fernandez joined forces earlier this year and have improved with every tournament. They work well in tandem and are looking quite in-form at the moment.

Hsieh is the only one to have won a Major title before, so the other players could get a little tight given the occasion. Having said that, this is a battle between equals, with both teams being capable of lifting the trophy. But Townsend and Fernandez seem to have a slight edge based on how they've performed so far.

Pick: Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez to win the title.

