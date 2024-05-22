French Open 2024: 3 dark horses for the women's singles title, ft. Danielle Collins | Roland Garros 2024

Over the last few years, the French Open has been dominated by Iga Swiatek, who has won three titles in the last four years. However, the Polish star is set to face a few challenges in her quest to defend her title this year.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are expected to be big threats to Swiatek's reign. Sabalenka will be keen to avenge her Madrid Open and Italian Open final defeats, while Gauff will be keen to hit back having lost the 2022 French Open final to Swiatek.

Along with the top-ranked WTA players, there are a few in-form players who could mount a title challenge of their own. Here is a list of three dark horses who could break Iga Swiatek's dominance at the French Open.

#3 Qinwen Zheng

Qinwen Zheng enjoyed a dream start to the 2024 season, making it to the final of the Australian Open, where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka. The 21-year-old showed great fight and desire during her run in Melbourne and will be one of the dark horses for the French Open title.

Despite her positive form, Qinwen's preparations for the season's second Major have been far from ideal. The Chinese star had to withdraw in the second round of the Madrid Open against Yulia Putintseva due to an injury.

She later played at the Italian Open, where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Coco Gauff. Now, with the French Open on the horizon, Qinwen will be keen to rediscover her Australian Open form and challenge for the title in Paris.

#2 Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins, who is set to retire at the end of this season, has been one of the best women's players in 2024.

After a disappointing Indian Wells tournament, Collins won the WTA 1000 title in Miami. The 30-year-old followed it up with a title win on the clay courts of Charleston in America. She also made it to the semi-final of the Italian Open where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka.

With form on her side, Collins could be considered a dark horse for the French Open title. The American has already defeated top players like Maria Sakkari and Victoria Azarenka in recent weeks and a title challenge at Roland Garros might be on the cards.

#1 Madison Keys

Madison Keys has enjoyed her time on clay so far in 2024. The American has impressive coverage on the red dirt and uses her serves effectively, making her a dark horse for the French Open.

Keys has form on her side too, reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open, where she was defeated by eventual winner Iga Swiatek. However, it was a run to be proud of as it included wins against Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.

Keys continued her good form at the Italian Open where she reached the quarterfinals, before being beaten again by Swiatek. Now, with Roland Garros up next, the American will be keen to avenge her defeats against the Pole.