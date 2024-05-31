French Open 2024: Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: June 1, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Alex de Minaur

11th seed Alex de Minaur will face off against Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the 2024 French Open on Saturday, June 1.

De Minaur played some of his best tennis in early 2024, reaching the final in Rotterdam and winning the Mexican Open. Although he struggled to maintain that form afterwards, he appears to have found his stride at Roland-Garros.

The Aussie defeated Alex Michelsen in the first round with a comfortable 6-1, 6-0, 6-2 win. He then faced Jaume Munar and secured a 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 victory in two hours and 11 minutes despite a rain delay, progressing to the third round of the Claycourt Slam for the first time.

Jan-Lennard Struff

Meanwhile, Struff has been in decent form as well, defeating Taylor Fritz to win the title at the Bavarian International in April. The German entered the French Open following a second-round finish at the Italian Open, but quickly turned his fortunes around.

Struff defeated Roman Andres Burruchaga 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round, then overcame 19th seed Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. During his match against Bublik, Struff dropped only seven games on his way to setting up a clash with De Minaur.

Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

De Minaur and Struff have faced each other five times on the ATP Tour, with the former holding a 3-2 head-to-head advantage. Their most recent clash was at the Miami Open this year, where the World No. 11 won 7-6(3), 6-4.

Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -125 -1.5 (-115) Over 37.5 (-125) Jan-Lennard Struff +100 +1.5 (+120) Under 37.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Alex de Minaur

The third-round encounter between Alex de Minaur and Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2024 French Open is bound to be exciting, as both players are currently displaying similar levels of form.

De Minaur's game relies heavily on his speed and agility. It allows him to retrieve seemingly impossible balls, a valuable asset on clay courts. Additionally, his knack for hitting winners and strong defensive skills often force his opponents into making errors.

Meanwhile, Struff prefers an aggressive, old-school style of tennis, relying on attacking play and his powerful serve. Clay is one of his preferred surfaces, and on a good day, he can challenge even the top players.

However, considering De Minaur's head-to-head advantage over the German, consistency, and higher ranking, it's likely that he will prevail and advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets.