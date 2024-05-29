French Open 2024: Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: 30 May, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: € 24,961,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

BMW Open - Day 9

Alexander Bublik will take on Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the second round of the ongoing French Open. Bublik's recent form on clay is topsy-turvy as it involves a run to a semifinal and some first-round exits. He lost to Borna Coric in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and to Nuno Borges at the Italian Open. However, at the Lyon Open, the Kazakh made it to the semifinals where he lost to Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard.

Trending

In his first-round match at the Paris Major against Gregoire Barrere of France, Bubilk overcame the crowd's support for the local favorite as well as the player himself, securing an almost routine victory in straight sets. He performed well both serving and returning.

Jan-Lennard Struff has entered the 2024 French Open with a clay-court title to his name this season. The German won at his home competition in Munich at the Bavarian International by defeating Taylor Fritz in the summit clash. In Monte-Carlo and Madrid, Struff reached the rounds of 16 but lost after hard-fought matches against top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Struff started his campaign at Roland Garros with a dominant win against qualifier Roman Burruchaga in the opening round. The German lost just six games and wrapped up the match in under ninety minutes.

Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Struff leads the head-to-head 2-1 with Bublik having won their last encounter in Halle last year.

Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jan-Lennard Struff -250 -1.5 (-165) over 36.5 (-115) Alexander Bublik +240 +1.5 (+120) under 36.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff French Open 2024 prediction

Bublik's game is modeled largely on his ability to send bombing serves to the opposite side of the net and keep a high aces count. Bublik has had the knack of surprising his opponents with the occasional trick shot and an underarm serve to throw the opponent off their rhythm. But even though Bublik is the seeded player, his form throughout the season has been inconsistent.

On the other hand, Struff is in great form with a victory on the surface part of the good outing he has been having on clay in the run up to the French Open. The title in Munich was the German's maiden ATP title. Even in Madrid, he had a fantastic match against Carlos Alcaraz which saw two tiebreakers in a tough three-set match.

Thus, and if his head-to-head advantage is any sign, Struff should prevail in this match.

Pick - Struff to win in four sets