French Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Alex de Minaur

Date: June 5, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 4 Alexander Zverev will lock horns with Alex de Minuar in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday.

Zverev ousted 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal in his opener, and followed it up with another straight-sets win over David Goffin. He sneaked past 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor in five sets to book a fourth-round duel with 13th seed Holger Rune.

Zverev got broken in the fifth game of the first set to trail 3-2. He had a chance to get back on serve in the very next game but squandered three break point opportunities, which ultimately cost him the set.

The German gave away only one game in the second set as he leveled the proceedings rather swiftly. Rune took the lead once again as he captured the third set. Zverev relinquished his lead twice in the fourth set but eventually came out on top in the tie-break to get back on even terms. He outplayed the Dane in the decider to score a 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win.

De Minaur knocked out Alex Michelsen, Jaume Munar, and Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the fourth round, where he faced fifth seed Daniil Medvedev. An early break in the opening set laid the groundwork for the Russian to claim it.

The Australian saved a break point in the fourth game of the second set, after which he bagged four games in a row to take the set. He then clinched the third set for the loss of a solitary game. He continued to one-up Medvedev in the fourth set as well and swept the last four games of the match to register a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Zverev leads de Minaur 7-2 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur odds

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Zverev survived his second consecutive five-set match to down Rune and reach the last eight in Paris for the fourth year in a row. He outlasted his opponent in a little over four hours, hitting 61 winners against 39 unforced errors.

De Minaur edged out Medvedev to become the first Australian player since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004 to reach the French Open quarterfinals. He struck 51 winners in contrast to 40 unforced errors.

Zverev enjoys the upper hand in this rivalry and won the pair's only encounter on clay at the 2022 Italian Open in two competitive sets. His overall record on clay of 142-52 is also superior compared to de Minaur's record, which stands at 29-31.

Additionally, Zverev is on a 10-match winning streak having won the Italian Open before the French Open. De Minaur has started to move beyond counterpunching these days, injecting a healthy dose of aggression into his game.

It helped him out against Medvedev, and it's the only way he's likely to get the better of Zverev. However, given the German's form, he will be favored to reach another semifinal in Paris.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.