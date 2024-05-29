French Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin

Date: Thursday, May 30

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin preview

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2024 French Open (Picture: Getty)

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with David Goffin in a tantalizing second-round clash at the 2024 French Open on Thursday, May 30.

Zverev was drawn against Rafael Nadal in arguably the biggest first-round encounter at this year's event. He got off the blocks early, breaking the 14-time champion in the very first game of the match. That break proved to be enough as he went on to claim the set.

It was Nadal's turn to break first in the second set, getting the better of Zverev in a tight fifth game. Zverev, however, broke back to love in the tenth game with Nadal serving for the set. A tightly contested tie-breaker ensued with the German prevailing at the end.

Nadal once again broke early in the third, but Zverev broke quickly back. A decisive break in the seventh game, however, helped seal a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win for the German.

Goffin, meanwhile, went up against French wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. He dropped the first set but came back strongly to win the next two. The pair battled it out in a tight third set that went the distance, with Perricard coming out on top to force a decider.

Goffin switched gears in the fifth set despite "total disrespect" from the fans and eventually sealed a dramatic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 to book his spot in the second round.

Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin head-to-head

Alexander Zverev marginally leads David Goffin 3-2 in their head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter in Rome last year in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Totals (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev -3000 -1.5 (-1100) Over 28.5 (-140) David Goffin +1000 +1.5 (+500) Under 28.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs David Goffin prediction

David Goffin at the 2024 French Open (Picture: Getty)

Alexander Zverev heads into his encounter with David Goffin on the back of some great form. He dominated Rafael Nadal for most parts during their first-round clash bar a few minor hiccups. His clay court game has been incredible so far this season, as he has already added the Rome title to his belt.

Goffin, on the other hand, was pushed the distance in his opener but showed glimpses of the old. He will, however, have to be at his best if he is to challenge an in-form Zverev. A tournament quarterfinalist (2016) in the past, Goffin has all the potential to cause an upset should he be at best.

Zverev and Goffin's encounters in the past have all been tight, with four matches out of five going the distance. They have played four times on the red dirt, with Zverev leading their head-to-head 3-1.

Zverev holds the overall edge heading into the encounter with the form he is in currently and should seal a rather comfortable win.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in straight sets.