French Open 2024:  Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (13) Holger Rune

Date: June 3, 2024

Tournament: French Open, 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: €53,478,000

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune preview

2024 French Open - Day 7

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is slated to face 13th seed Holger Rune in the round of 16.

Zverev has shown good form in the 2024 season. He reached the Australian Open semi-final, losing to Daniil Medvedev in five sets. The German's recent form of clay has been pretty good, most notably winning the Italian Open

Zverev began his 2024 French Open campaign in fine style by defeating Rafael Nadal in one of the most anticipated first-round matches of the tournament. He got a routine straight-sets victory over David Goffin in the next round. However, in the last round against Tallon Griekspoor, Zverev had to win in the fifth set super tiebreaker. The German had to recover from a 4-1 deficit in the final set.

Holger Rune has not shown very promising results on the clay. His performances at Monte-Carlo where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals remain his best showing on the surface this season. Results at the Madrid and the Italian Open were also disappointing for the Dane, as was knocked out in the early rounds.

At French Open 2024, Rune has had a mixed showing so far. In his first and third rounds, against Dan Evans and Jozef Kovalik, the Dane was able to get the victory in straight sets. However, in the second round match against Flavio Cobolli, Rune had to go the distance of five sets and secure the victory in a super tiebreaker.

Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The only prior meeting between the two took place at the 2022 BMW Open in Munich, with Rune winning 6-3, 6-2

Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -250 -1.5 (-140) Over 38.5 (-130) Holger Rune +190 +1.5 (+100) Under 38.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune prediction

2024 French Open - Day 5

Zverev showed some cracks in his game in the last game. He could only convert 28% of the breakpoints which he got in the match. However, the German was in fine serving form, winning 70% of his first serve points. He was successful in attacking the opponent's second serve with better effectiveness.

Rune on the other hand could get only 53% of his first serves in against his opponent in the last round. However, the Dane made up for it by excellent returning as he won 46% of points on his opponent's serve.

Both Rune and Zverev have good records at Roland Garros. Rune has made it to the quarter-finals for the last two years, and Zverev has made it to the semi-finals three years in a row. The fatigue factor might come in as Zverev had a four-hour match in his previous round. However given his current form, the German should prevail over the Dane.

Pick- Zverev to win in four sets