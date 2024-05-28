French Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €24,961,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez preview

Rublev at the 2024 French Open - Day 1

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Pedro Martinez in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday (May 29).

Rublev has made a solid start to the season by amassing 23 wins 32 matches, including title-winning runs in the Hong Kong Open and most notably, the Madrid Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Russian entered Paris on the back of a third round exit in Rome. He started his campaign with a remarkable four-set win against Taro Daniel, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5.

Martinez at the 2024 French Open - Day 1

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, has made an ambitious start to the season by chalking up 10 wins from 16 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Estoril Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Chile Open and quarterfinals of the Tiriac Open in Bucharest.

The Spaniard entered Paris on the back of early exits in Rome and Lyon. He started his campaign with a marvelous five-set win against Thiago Agustín Tirante, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Martinez will be eager to build on his victory and present a strong challenge to Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Rublev leads the head-to-head against Martinez 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the 2021 US Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -650 -1.5(-300) Over 34.5(-110) Pedro Martinez +425 +1.5(+200) Under 34.5(-125)

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Rublev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Eight

Rublev's quality and current run of form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win the match. However, the Russian has had his fair share of slip-ups early in the season and Martinez will be eager to cash in should another happen.

After a dismal start to the clay-court swing, Rublev silenced his critics with a title-winning run in Madrid. He has a dependable record on clay, with both of his Masters 1000 triumphs coming on the surface.

The Russian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and can find a winner from anywhere on court. His unforced-error count has also decreased significantly in recent times.

Martinez, on the contrary, has been working towards finding his best potential on tour. His results in the last few months showcase his potential to perform well on clay. The Spaniard is known for his resilient all-around game and fiery groundstrokes off the forehand wing.

While Rublev can have consistency lapses, he was solid in his first match and given his quality, it's hard to see him lose this one unless Martinez comes up with something extraordinary on court.

Pick: Rublev to win in four-sets.

