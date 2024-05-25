French Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel

Date: Sunday, 26 May

Tournament: 2024 French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel preview

Andrey Rublev celebrates his 2024 Mutua Madrid Title

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev is slated to begin his 2024 French Open campaign against Taro Daniel in the first round on Sunday, May 26.

Rublev spectacularly started his 2024 campaign by lifting the title in Hong Kong against Emil Ruusuvuori, beating him in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. He reached the last eight at both the Australian Open and in Rotterdam but went down to Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev respectively. He put together another impressive run in Dubai, reaching the semifinals where he went down to Alexander Bublik after having to retire deep in the third set.

He suffered disappointing early defeats in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo, but turned his season around in Madrid as he clinched just his second Masters title of his career. He beat the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Carlos Alcaraz, and Taylor Fritz, before coming back from a set down to usurp Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Daniel, meanwhile, kicked off his 2024 season with a run to the final in Auckland, beating the likes of Max Purcell, Alexandre Muller, and top seed Ben Shelton along the way. His Australian Open didn't go to plan, however, as he went down to Christopher Eubanks in the first round in straight sets.

Daniel reached the second round in Indian Wells where he lost to 10th seed Alex de Minaur. He was sent packing in the first round in Miami by a spirited Jack Draper who sealed a clinical 6-3, 6-2 win. He reached the second round in Madrid but couldn't not capitalize on a one-set lead, eventually losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to 24th seed Tallon Griekspoor. He lost to Radu Albot in the first round of the Italian Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Andrey Rublev leads his head-to-head 2-0 with Taro Daniel. They last faced off in the third round of the French Open qualifying way back in 2017 incidentally. Rublev sealed that in three sets 7-5, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4) and booked himself a berth in the main draw.

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andrey Rublev -2500 -1.5 (-650) Over 29.5 (-110) Taro Daniel +950 +1.5 (+375) Under 29.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Taro Daniel prediction

Taro Daniel at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic

Andrey Rublev heads into his first round encounter against Taro Daniel as the firm favorite to make it through given his recent form and his superior clay court game.

The Russian ace proved once again why he's so dangerous on the red dirt with his run to the crown in Madrid. While it may not be his favored surface, there is no denying that he has adapted well and tuned his explosive game to it.

Daniel meanwhile doesn't have much to show for with regards to his exploits on the clay this season. H holds a 2-4 match record and has lacked consistency in his last few matches.

He will need to be at his absolute best if he is to test an in-form Andry Rublev. Staying consistent on serve and making early inroads will be key.

Pick: Andrey Rublev in straight sets.