French Open 2024: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: Sunday, 26 May

Tournament: 2024 French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are set to face off in a highly anticipated clash of the veterans in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday, 26 May.

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open

Murray heads into Paris on a 5-8 match record in what has been an injury-marred year for the Brit. His season began in Brisbane where he lost in the first round to eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov. He suffered another first-round defeat at the Australian Open, going down to 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Currently World No. 75, he picked up his first win of the season in his fifth try at the Qatar Open, defeating Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-5. He went down to Czech teen sensation Jakub Mensik in a three-set epic in the following round. He reached the third round in Miami during which he suffered a serious ankle injury. The injury sidelines him for the entire clay court swing. Murrau made his comeback in Geneva recently.

Wawrinka too kicked off his 2024 campaign in Melbourne with a disappointing five-set loss to Adrian Mannarino in the first round. He's won just two matches on tour this season in a total of 9 played. His wins came in Argentina against Pedro Cachin and in Casablanca, Morocco against fellow veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

He was brushed aside 6-3, 6-0 in his Monte Carlo opener by a spirited Alex de Minaur. He skipped the Masters in Madrid and Rome and instead chose to get some match practice on the challenger circuit in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Andy Murray leads Stan Wawrinka 13-9 in their head-to-head. The Brit won their previous encounter 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters.

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray +155 -1.5 (+250) Over 38.5 (-120) Stan Wawrinka -200 +1.5 (-375) Under 38.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka's first-round encounter promises to be an exciting one for fans given their history and incredible rivalry on tour. While neither player heads into Paris in their best form, we can expect to see plenty of fireworks from the three-time Grand Slam champions.

Stan Wawrinka at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Murray's unremarkable start to the season was compounded with further misery when he suffered a serious injury in Miami. He has, however, recovered since and made a comeback in Geneva.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, has been plying his trade on the Challenger circuit but hasn't seen too much positive form. He's struggled to find consistency this season and has been under par on serve.

The pair have taken part in some thrillers in the past and it could very likely be the case this time too. The winner could ultimately boil down to who returns serve and plays the decisive points better.

Pick: Andy Murray in four sets.