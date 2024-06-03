French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 French Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Russian teen Mirra Andreeva in a highly anticipated quarterfinal encounter at the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, June 5.

Sabalenka kicked off her campaign with a scintillating 6-1, 6-2 win over Erika Andreeva. More of the same followed in the second round as she took down Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 with relative ease. Up against good friend and former No. 2 Paula Badosa in round three, Sabalenka navigated through a tight first set, but turned it up a notch in the second, sealing the tie 7-5, 6-1.

Sabalenka took on an in-form Emma Navarro in the fourth round and quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead. That break, along with another, proved to be enough, as she went on to serve out the first set comfortably. It was more of the same in the second set, with two breaks in favor of the Belarusian once again proving to be enough as she comfortably wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Andreeva, meanwhile, opened her campaign in the French capital with a solid 6-2, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas. She fought through a nail-biter in the second round against two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, claiming an emphatic 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win. She was back to her dominating best in the third round as she saw off Peyton Stearns comfortably to a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline.

Up against home favorite Varvara Gracheva in the fourth round, Andreeva was the first to pounce with a break in the seventh game with a piercing down-the-line backhand. Gracheva, however, immediately broke back to level the score. Another break for the Russian in the eleventh game proved to be enough, as she went on to serve out the set. Andreeva broke in the very first game of the second set with some brilliant attacking play. She kept that momentum going as she went on to serve out a 7-5, 6-2 win en route to her first ever quarterfinal appearance at the Grand Slams.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva have faced off twice in professional competition, with the Belaurusian having won both of them. They most recently played in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, which Sabalenka won in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -400 -1.5 (-145) - Mirra Andreeva +280 +1.5 (+105) -

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open

Fans can expect a tantalizing contest when Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva take to the court in a couple of days, with both players looking in simply stunning form.

Sabalenka has looked good ever since her arrival in the French capital and is yet to drop a set. She's been effective on both wings and has been especially brilliant on serve. She's also focused on using the drop shots more on the slow surface and it has paid off so far.

Andreeva, on the other hand, has been in some fine form too. She's surprised everybody with her clay court game and displayed some fine hitting during her time in Paris. She's also been able to turn defense into attack brilliantly. Her backhand in particular has been a standout and she will be relying on it immensely during her clash against Sabalenka. Her growth has been immense this year and she only seems to be getting better with time.

While Sabalenka swept past Andreeva in their previous encounter, the same is unlikely to happen again. The Russian is not only in great form, but she's riding a wave of confidence she's never seen before. It will make for an interesting battle if she serves well and makes early inroads on Sabalenka's serve. Otherwise, it could be one-way traffic in favor of the World No. 2.

Pick: Sabalenka in three sets.