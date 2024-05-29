French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixure: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Moyuka Uchijima

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Aryna Sabalenka is the second-best player in women’s tennis at the moment, with only World No. 1 Iga Swiatek enjoying a better form at the moment. She won the Australian Open this year and also finished as the runner-up at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, losing to Swiatek on both occasions.

Trending

Sabalenka thrashed Erika Andreeva 6-1 6-2 in the first round of the French Open. She looked in imperious touch in the match and toyed with Andreeva’s serve, allowing the latter to win only 35% of the points on her first serve. She also broke Andreeva five times in the match.

Uchijima, ranked 83rd in the world, thrashed Irene Burillo Escorihuela of Spain 6-1 6-1 in her first-round match after entering the tournament through qualifiers. She has mostly played in ITF tournaments this season and also failed to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open.

However, she looked in good touch against Escorihuela in the first round. The Japanese had 11 break-point opportunities in the match and converted six of them to win in style.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

The two players have never met before. Hence, this is going to be the first-ever clash between them.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Aryna Sabalenka -2000 -1.5 (-375) TBD Moyuka Uchijima +825 +1.5 (+250) TBD

Odds will be updated once they are available

Aryna Sabalenka vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

This match should be a pretty straightforward one for Sabalenka. As mentioned earlier, there is hardly any player, aside from Swiatek, in women’s tennis who can match the Belarusian in terms of overall quality and consistency. Sabalenka remains one of the favorites to win the title at Roland Garros this year.

However, Uchijima showcased that she too can play on clay, as was visible after her first-round match. She should be no pushover either but could struggle to match Sabalenka’s powerful groundstrokes.

The Japanese might be able to give Sabalenka a fight but will struggle to take a set off the latter on Thursday. The Belarusian should not have much trouble in winning the match in the end.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

