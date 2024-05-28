French Open 2024: Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (23) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Bianca Andreescu at the 2024 French Open

Bianca Andreescu will take on 23rd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, May 29.

Andreescu played her first match nearly 10 months after sustaining a back injury at the Canadian Open last year. She opened her campaign against Sara Sorribes Tormo and quickly raced off the blocks to take the first break of serve. She let a 4-2 lead slip but recovered soon enough to close the first set out in the second time of asking.

A dominant second set helped her seal a clinical 7-5, 6-1 win in 94 minutes.

Kalinksya, meanwhile, has impressed everybody this season and walked into the French capital with a 20-10 match record. Her best result so far has been a runner-up finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she went down to Jasmine Paolini in a hard-fought three-setter.

Kalinksya opened her French Open campaign against local favorite Clara Burel. She took a tight first set in the breaker. They battled it out in another tiring second set, but Kalinskaya held her nerve better to eventually seal a 7-6(3), 7-5 win.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

This will be the first time Bianca Andreescu and Anna Kalinskaya face each other on the pro tour. Hence, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu +115 -1.5 (+230) Over 21.5 (-120) Anna Kalinskaya -150 +1.5 (-350) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Bianca Andreescu vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the 2024 French Open

Bianca Andreescu and Anna Kalinskaya's second-round encounter promises to be an exciting one for the fans, as both players will be eager to make a deep run in the tournament.

Andreescu quickly shrugged off her 10-month absence with a dominant win over Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round. She returned serve particularly well, breaking her opponent's serve seven times in 11 opportunities presented. She was inconsistent on serve, however, and will need to improve it.

Kalinskaya, on the other hand, has struggled on the red dirt this season and it showed during her first round encounter in the French capital. She is currently 3-4 on clay this year.

Both players head into the encounter rather evenly matched, but Kalinskaya could hold the slight edge simply based on the fact that she's had more match practice this year. The winner, however, could ultimately boil down to who serves better and plays the bigger points better. Consistency will be key as both of them like dictating play from the back of the court.

Pick: Anna Kalinskaya in three sets.