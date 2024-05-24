French Open 2024: Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Wimbledon:(Photo: Getty)

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the 2024 French Open.

The oft-injured Andreescu is set to mount another comeback, with the French Open being her first tournament of the season. She hasn't competed since last year's Canadian Open in August.

Andreescu made considerable progress last year, as she fought her way back into the top 30 of the rankings. She reached the semifinals in Hua Hin, the fourth round in Miami and the third round of the French Open as well as Wimbledon. She also finished as the runner-up in mixed doubles at the claycourt Major.

Meanwhile, Sorribes Tormo's European clay swing started in Madrid, where she knocked out players like Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka en route the fourth round. She was eventually eliminated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She didn't go home empty-handed, as she captured the doubles title with Cristina Bucsa.

The Spaniard bowed out in the third round of the Italian Open, going down to Jelena Ostapenko in three sets. Her time at the Morocco Open in Rabat came to an end in the quarterfinals.

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Andreescu leads Sorribes Tormo 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Miami Open in three sets.

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Bianca Andreescu +290

+1.5 (+550)

2 sets (-250)

Sara Sorribes Tormo

-400

+1.5 (-1200)

3 sets (+170)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Sara Sorribes Tormo at the 2024 United Cup. (Photo: Getty)

Expectations aren't high from Andreescu considering that this will be her first match of the year. Last year's French Open was her most successful by far, as she reached the third round for the first time in singles and was a finalist in mixed doubles.

Sorribes Tormo enjoyed a fruitful outing at last year's French Open as well, reaching the fourth round of a Major for the first time in her career. She has played quite well in recent weeks, and will be looking to continue that momentum.

Playing Sorribes Tormo isn't easy, as she has the ability to turn matches into lengthy slugfests, especially on clay. The Spaniard's dogged counterpunching frustrates her opponents into submission.

While Andreescu won their only prior encounter, she might not come out on top this time. She's heading into a Major without any matches under her belt, which puts her at a huge disadvantage. Sorribes Tormo will be backed to advance further given the opponent's lack of significant match play.

Pick: Sara Sorribes Tormo to win in straight sets