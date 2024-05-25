French Open 2024: Brandon Nakashima vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Brandon Nakashima vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran preview

Nakashima at the 2023 China Open - Day 1

World No. 68 Brandon Nakashima will take on World No. 140 Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Nakashima has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year and participated in six events on the main tour. His stand out results so far have been a title-winning run in the Tenerife Challneger and a runner-up finish in the Koblenz Challenger. He also reached the third round of the 2024 Barcelona Open, where he lost to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a three-set bout.

The American will enter Paris on the back of a second round exit in Rome and a quarterfinal exit in the Turin Challenger. He entered the main draw berth at the Italian Open via the qualifiers, but lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. The Serbian defeated him in one hour and 39 minutes, 6-4, 6-4.

De Alboran at the 2023 US Open - Day 2

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, meanwhile, has made a mediocre start to the season and competed partially more on the ATP Challenger circuit. He's managed to garner quarterfinal appearances in the Morocco Open and the 2024 Rome Challenger, where he lost to Botic Van De Zandschulp in a three-set bout.

The Italian will enter Paris on the back of a second round exit in the Geneva Open. He began his campaign with a solid win against David Goffin, but couldn't make his mark against Tomas Machac. The Czech player defeated Alboran in one hour and 56 minutes, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran head-to-head

The head-to-head between Nakashima and De Alboran is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Brandon Nakashima vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Odds will be updated when available.

Brandon Nakashima vs Nicolas Moreno De Alboran prediction

Nakashima at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 1

A close encounter is on the cards between Brandon Nakashima and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Both players will be eager to make a deep run in Paris.

Despite putting in the hard yards, Nakashima has been hot and cold on tour in the last couple of years. The American has struggled to provide stiff competition to higher-ranked opponents and will be keen to improve his tactics. He has a decent all-around game and sharp awareness on the tennis court.

Alboran, on the contrary, has made a promising start in 2024. With seven wins from his last 10 matches on clay, the Italian will feel fancy his chances of making a good start in Paris. He has a resilient all-around game and moves effortlessly on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a good start will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Alboran should be able to dig deep and outlast Nakshima in the first round.

Pick: Alboran to win in five sets.