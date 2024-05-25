French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs J.J. Wolf

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs J.J. Wolf preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against J.J. Wolf in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Alcaraz has made an optimistic start to the season by chalking up 18 wins from 23 matches including a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Argentina Open, where he lost to Nicolas Jarry in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-3.

The Spaniard will enter Paris on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the Madrid Open. He defeated the likes of Thiago Seyboth Wild and Jan-Lennard Struff but eventually lost to Andrey Rublev in the last eight. The Russian stunned Alcaraz in one hour and 59 minutes, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Wolf at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 1

J.J. Wolf, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season by participating in only six events on the main tour. He reached the second round of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston, where he lost to Marcos Giron in straight sets.

The American will enter Paris on the back of a first-round exit in Rome and a quarterfinal finish in the Turin Challenger. He outmuscled solid players such as Luca Nardi and Yannick Hanfmann but fell to Lorenzo Sonego in the last eight. The Italian defeated Wolf in one hour and 27 minutes, 6-3, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Wolf is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Carlos Alcaraz vs J.J. Wolf odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz J.J. Wolf

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs J.J. Wolf prediction

A tricky encounter is on the cards between Carlos Alcaraz and J.J. Wolf in the first round of the French Open. Both players will be determined to make a deep run at the clay-court Major in Paris.

Alcaraz has struggled to find his peak fitness in the last few weeks. He seems to have recovered in time from a shoulder injury but will be cautious about his approach in the first round. The Spaniard is known for his potent all-around game and exquisite technical ability on the court.

Wolf, on the contrary, has struggled to build any kind of momentum this season. With just one win on the main tour in 2024, the American will be eager to turn things around and find his rhythm. He is known for his formidable all-around game and energetic presence on the court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Alcaraz will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top. The Spaniard should be able to overcome Wolf and advance to the second round in Paris.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.