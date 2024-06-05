Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Date: Friday, June 7

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with second seed Jannik Sinner in a tantalizing semifinal clash at the 2024 French Open on Friday, June 7.

Alcaraz opened his campaign with a routine 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over J.J. Wolf in the first round. Up against Jesper De Jong in the second round, he dropped his only set so far in the French capital en route to a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory. He then saw off 27th seed Sebastian Korda in the third round to a 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 scoreline and blew away an in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime in the following round, dropping just seven games during his blistering 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win.

He took on ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals and jumped to an early lead with a break of serve in the first game. Another break in the ninth game courtesy of a backhand error from Tsitsipas helped him seal a comfortable opener.

It was a similar story in the second, with Alcaraz racing to a 3-0 lead. Tsitsipas, however, fought back valiantly with some impressive net play to level the score at 4-4. Both players looked evenly matched heading into the tie-breaker, but it was the Spaniard who ultimately came out on top thanks to some brilliant baseline play. The final set saw both players impress on serve, but a break in favor of Alcaraz in the seventh game helped him seal a 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory.

Sinner, meanwhile, opened his campaign in Paris with a statement 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Christopher Eubanks in the first round. He put on another clinical performance in the second round against French veteran Richard Gasquet, sealing a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win.

More of the same followed in round three against Pavel Kotov, with Sinner sealing another comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory. He dropped the opener against home favorite Corentin Moutet in the fourth round but turned the tide his way for the remainder of the match, sealing an emphatic 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Up against 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, Sinner raced to an early lead with some effective drop shots. He broke Dimitrov once more in the fifth game with some powerful forehands. He closed out the set in the first time of asking with a comfortable service game. Another early break in the second set proved to be decisive as Sinner gained a 2-0 set lead.

Both players were brilliant on serve in the third set, taking it into a tie-breaker. Sinner, however, dominated proceedings from there on, sealing a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have faced off eight times on tour, and have split their head-to-head equally with four wins each. Alcaraz won their previous encounter in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to renew their great rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final clash that is sure to not disappoint the Parisian faithful. Both players have been in some terrific form recently and will be eager to make it into their first-ever Roland Garros final.

Alcaraz came into the French capital on the back of an injury scare but has impressed everyone with his scintillating play over the last week. He's shown no signs of fatigue and has displayed incredible athleticism so far. His serve, in particular, deserves plaudits, generating him free points at will.

Sinner, meanwhile, also entered Paris having recently recovered from an injury. He too started brightly and has been getting better with every match. His improvised clay court game, which has seen him serve harder and use the drop shots more, has paid dividends so far.

Neither player walks in the firm favorite heading into the clash. If their encounters in the past hold any value, it is important to note that we could be in for another nail-biter. The winner could ultimately be decided by who serves bigger, attacks the ball more, and plays the decisive points better.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played just once on the red clay so far, with Sinner winning that encounter from a set down.

Pick: Sinner in five sets.