Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (9) Stefanos Tsitispas

Date: June 4, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open - Day 8

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Tuesday (June 4).

Alcaraz has been one of the stand-out performers on the men's tour this year. He's chalked up 22 wins from 27 matches, including a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open and a semifinal finish in the Argentina Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Miami Open, and Madrid Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The Spaniard started his campaign in Paris by cruising past J.J. Wolf and Jesper Je Dong in the first two rounds. He then outfoxed the likes of Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the quarterfinals. Alcaraz defeated the Canadian Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has garnered 28 wins from 37 matches, including a title-winning run in the Monte-Carlo Masters and a runner-up finish in the Barcelona Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, where he lost to Nicolas Jarry in three sets.

The Greek player began his campaign in Paris with convincing wins over Marton Fucsovics and Daniel Altmaier in the first two rounds. He then outsmarted Zhang Zhizhen and Matteo Arnaldi en route to the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas defeated the Italian Arnaldi 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Tsitsipas 5-0. He defeated the Greek most recently at the 2023 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitispas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Despite facing high-quality players in the last two rounds, Alcaraz got the job done with ease en route to the quarterfinals. He won 75% of his first serve points against Auger-Aliassime and created 16 break-point opportunities on the Canadian's serve. The 21-year-old has a remarkable all-around game on clay and is sprightly on the court.

Tsitsipas, on the contrary, rediscovered his form during the clay-court swing. After a mediocre start to the season, he silenced his critics with brilliant runs in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. The Greek player showcased his resilience by getting past an in-form Arnaldi in the fourth round and won 74% of his points on the first serve.

Ultimately, Tsitsipas will need to figure out how to tackle Alcaraz's high-intensity game on clay. The Spaniard can change the tempo between rallies at will and has hardly put a foot wrong so far. He also dominates their head-to-head battle, which adds a psychological advantage before entering the bout.

Considering his record on clay and consistent performances throughout the year, Alcaraz should be able to solve this riddle and secure a semifinal berth in Paris.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in four sets.