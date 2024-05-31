French Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Coco Gauff

Third seed Coco Gauff will face unseeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Trending

Gauff's season has been a mixed bag so far. She started the year on a high note by winning the ASB Classic and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. However, she has not won anything since then.

The American entered Roland-Garros following a semifinal finish at the Italian Open, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. In the first three rounds, she defeated Julia Avdeeva 6-1, 6-1, Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4, and 30th seed Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4, taking a step closer to lifting her second Grand Slam trophy.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Meanwhile, Cocciaretto's best finish this season has been winning the title at the LTP Charleston Pro Tennis, where she defeated Diana Shnaider. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Morocco Open before beginning her French Open campaign.

In Paris, the Italian has shown significant improvement, defeating 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4, and 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(4), 6-2 to book a spot in the fourth round.

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

Gauff and Cocciaretto have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, with the former having a 2-0 head-to-head advantage. The American defeated the Italian in straight sets at the 2022 Guadalajara Open and the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -800 -5.5 (-145) Over 19.5 (-105) Elisabetta Cocciaretto +500 +5.5 (+105) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Coco Gauff

The fourth-round encounter between Coco Gauff and Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the 2024 French Open promises to be thrilling, with the American being the clear favorite to reign supreme.

Gauff's playing style is marked by aggression and power as she heavily relies on her formidable to get the upper hand. She also adeptly balances her game with strong defensive skills, and her consistency further enhances her effectiveness on the court.

Meanwhile, Cocciaretto excels on clay, showcasing powerful groundstrokes, a strong serve, and an aggressive playing style. While both players exhibit similar styles, considering Gauff's higher ranking, recent performances, and head-to-head advantage, she is expected to come out on top with relative ease.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.