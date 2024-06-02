French Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (8) Ons Jabeur

Date: June 4, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €53,478,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur preview

Coco Gauff in action at the French Open

Third seed Coco Gauff will face eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the French Open quarterfinals. The American is yet to drop a set during the clay-court Major.

Gauff entered the French Open following a semifinal exit at the Italian Open. She started the tournament with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win over Julia Avdeeva before beating 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4.

The American faced 30th seed Dayana Yastremska in third round and beat her 6-2, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round clash against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. She produced a dominant display to beat the Italian 6-1, 6-2 and reach the French Open quarterfinals for the fourth successive year.

Ons Jabeur had a disappointing 2024 coming into the clay-court Major, with her most notable performance being a quarterfinal run at the Madrid Open. She started her campaign in Paris with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sachia Vickery.

Jabeur next faced Camila Osorio in the next round and survived a scare, beating the Colombian 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to set up a third-round clash against 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez. The Tunisian didn't have the easiest of matches but managed to triumph 6-4, 7-6(5).

She then faced Clara Tauson in the round of 16 and won the opening set courtesy of a solitary break. Jabeur broke the Dane's serve in the very first game of the second set before the latter broke back. The Tunisian managed another service break in the sixth game and this turned out to be decisive as she registered a 6-4, 6-4 win to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the second year in a row.*

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Gauff leads 4-2 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the round-robin of the WTA Finals, with the American registering a crushing 6-1, 6-0 win over the Tunisian.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -500 -1.5 (-160) Over 20.5 (+100) Ons Jabeur +340 +1.5 (+115) Under 20.5 (-140)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Gauff's better run of form makes her the favorite coming into the match. However, Jabeur looks to be making a resurgence and should not be written off, as she can be a real menace for the American.

The American has won nearly 80% of points on her first serve so far during the French Open (88 out of 111). She has served 11 aces so far but has also produced 19 double-faults. Gauff will need to be more accurate with her serves, so as to not give her opponents any free points.

The 20-year-old has also produced 60 winners while hitting 76 unforced errors. Gauff loves to play aggressively but she has to be careful not to overhit her shots.

Jabeur's first-serve numbers have been relatively inferior compared to the American's at the French Open, having won 117 out of 169 points (69.2%). She has served nine aces so far while accumulating eight double-faults. The Tunisian hit 115 winners, which is slightly higher than his unforced-error tally of 112.

Jabeur loves to play adventurously and never shies away from displaying her variety of shots. While the Tunisian has produced some impressive tennis in her last four matches, she will have to be at her best in order to get the better of Gauff.

In the end, it will all come down to who is more composed during the clutch moments. Gauff's mentality has elevated over the past few months and she will be heavily favored to come out on top. However, if Jabeur is at her best, it won't be much of a surprise if she manages to come out on top.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.