French Open 2024: Danielle Collins vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Danielle Collins vs Caroline Dolehide

Date: Sunday, May 26

Tournament: 2024 French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,400,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | France - France TV & Amazon Prime | India - Sony Network

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Dolehide preview

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Eleventh seed Danielle Collins will kick off her 2024 French Open campaign against compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the first round on Sunday, May 26.

Collins has seen a rich vein of form in her last season on the professional tour. She picked up the biggest title of her career in Miami, beating Elena Rybakina to seal an emphatic 7-5, 6-3 win.

The American then went on a 13-0 win streak, claiming the title in Charleston too the very next week. She brushed off a fourth-round finish in Madrid with another terrific run in Italy. She lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

The American veteran is currently in Strasbourg and has reached the semi-finals with impressive wins over Katerina Siniakova and Clara Burel, dropping a total of just six games across both matches. She will face Anhelina Kalinina in the semi-finals.

Dolehide, meanwhile, is 7-12 in singles competition this year. She reached the third round in Indian Wells, beating Victoria Azarenka on the way. She reached the third round in Madrid too.

She most recently took part in the Italian Open where she was seen off by compatriot Bernarda Pera in the first round to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 scoreline.

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

Danielle Collins leads her head-to-head 3-1 with Caroline Dolehide. She won their last encounter comfortably 6-4, 6-1 in Guadalajara back in 2022.

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Dolehide odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins Caroline Dolehide

(Odds to be added once made available)

Danielle Collins vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Caroline Dolehide at the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open

Danielle Collins holds the edge in her encounter with compatriot Caroline Dolehide given the recent run of form she has been in.

The American veteran has been on song ever since her triumph in Miami. She holds a 14-2 match record on clay this season and has displayed an incredible all-around game coupled with great mental fortitude on the surface this year. She lifted the title in Charleston emphatically, dropping just three games in the final against Daria Kasatkina.

Despite being halted by Aryna Sabalenka in both Madrid and Italy, she's kept her good form going in Strasbourg where she's reached the semifinal.

Dolehide, on the other hand, has blown hot and cold so far this season in the singles circuit. Yet to go past the third round, she is likely to find it extremely difficult against Collins if she doesn't make early inroads. Serving well against a terrific baseliner like Collins will also be key.

Collins should comfortably make it through this encounter with the form she has been in lately and her big-match experience.

Pick: Danielle Collins in straight sets.