French Open 2024: Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic preview

Danielle Collins and Olga Danilovic came through to the second round with similarly dominant victories in their respective 2024 French Open first-round encounters to set up a showdown.

Collins, the 11th seed at this year’s tournament, won 6-3, 6-4 against Caroline Dolehide. The match saw her win-loss for the season improve to an impressive 36-10.

The American reached the final in Strasbourg before the French Open while also staging deep runs at WTA 1000 clay court tournaments in Rome and Madrid. She will look to continue her purple patch here in Paris.

Danilovic has already won four matches in Paris.

Danilovic’s 12-10 record, meanwhile, has seen her make a WTA 125k semifinal in La Bisbal d’Emporda and win a main draw match in Madrid. Coincidentally, her run in the Spanish capital came to an end after a defeat against Collins.

The Serb had pushed the American to the brink, losing the match in a third-set tiebreaker 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(8). Danilovic will be keen to exact revenge in this rematch.

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

Their previous encounter at the Madrid Open was the only time that Collins and Danilovic had crossed paths on the tour, so the American leads their current head-to-head 1-0.

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic odds

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Danielle Collins has been in top form this season.

Danielle Collins has enjoyed one of the best seasons of her career in 2024, having already captured titles in Miami and Charleston and is currently ranked 10th in the world.

The American’s power-packed game is better suited for quicker surfaces, but she has shown the ability to hit past her opponents on clay as well in recent weeks.

Collins faces an opponent who has enjoyed considerable success on clay in the form of Olga Danilovic. From the latter's two finals on the tour, Danilovic's sole title has come on the red dirt. With four wins under her belt already, the Serb will be feeling confident about her prospects.

Both players held their own on the serve the last time they met (the American winning 80% and the Serb 73% of their first serve points), but Collins remains the more explosive player off the ground.

Danilovic will have to raise her level, play more aggressively and push Collins on the backfoot to stand a chance at winning. Unless she can do that, she risks getting blown off the court by her opponent’s firepower.

Pick: Collins to win in three sets.