French Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur preview

Medvedev at the 2024 French Open - Day 7

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on 11th seed Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

Medvedev will be feeling gutted as he has not won a title so far this year. He's chalked up 27 wins from 34 matches so far, including runner-up finishes in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka.

Medvedev entered Paris on the back of a fourth round exit in Rome. At the ongoing tournament, the Russian outfoxed the likes of Dominik Koepfer and Miomir Kecmanovic en route to the third round and then outsmarted Tomas Machac. Medvedev defeated the in-form Czech player in four sets, 7-6(4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

De Minaur at the 2024 French Open - Day 7

Alex De Minaur, on the other hand, has made a promising start to the season by garnering 28 wins from 38 matches, including a title-winning run in the Mexican Open and a runner-up finish in the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

De Minaur entered Paris on the back of a fourth round exit in Rome. He started his campaign by cruising past Alex Michelson and Jaume Munar in the first two rounds before outmuscling Jan-Lennard Struff in the third. De Minaur defeated the German in four sets, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head battle against De Minaur 6-2. He defeated the Australian most recently in the 2023 China Open in Beijing.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur prediction

Medvedev at the 2024 French Open - Day 7

Daniil Medvedev looks determined to make a significant impact on clay this year. He won 66% of his first serve points and rocketed 14 aces in the previous round against Machac. The Russian likes to function from the baseline and is known for his resilient all-around game.

De Minuar, on the contrary, has raised his level on the main tour this year. He is knocking on the door to register a strong result on tour and is one of the dark horses at the French Open. The Australian won 65 % of his first serve points and broke Struff's serve seven times in the third round. He's known for his aggressive all-around game and quick movement on court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and makes a strong start will have the upper hand in this bout. The Parisian crowd can expect a close-contest between Medvedev and De Minaur in the fourth round. Considering their record at major events and recent results on tour, Medvedev should be able to dig deep and edge past the Australian in the fourth round.

Pick: Medvedev to win in four sets.