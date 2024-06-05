French Open 2024 Day 11: Doubles predictions ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas/Petros Tsitsipas vs Gregoire Jacq/Manuel Guinard

All four women's doubles quarterfinal matches, along with three men's doubles quarterfinal ties, will be contested on Day 11 of the 2024 French Open. Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, the defending champions in men's doubles, were bundled out in the second round by the Tsitsipas brothers.

Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu were the reigning women's doubles champions but chose to compete with different partners this time. The former teamed up with Elise Mertens and lost in the second round, while the latter paired with Ena Shibahara and bowed out in the third round.

The tournament has thrown in some surprises but some familiar names are still in the mix. Here's a look at the predictions for some of the key doubles matches lined up on Day 11 of the 2024 French Open:

#1 - Stefanos Tsitsipas/Petros Tsitsipas vs Manuel Guinard/Gregoire Jacq

While Stefanos Tsitsipas is an accomplished singles player in his own right, his younger brother Petros hasn't reached the same highs. However, the latter has now notched up the best result of his career by making the third round of a Major for the first time.

The brothers rallied from a set down to beat defending champions Dodig and Krajicek 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Guinard and Jacq stepped in as last-minute alternates and made the most of their second shot.

A maiden quarterfinal spot beckons for both teams. The Greeks have more experience under their belts at the Major level, while the French duo are battle-tested as they play together more often. The home crowd could also play a role here, which could give Guinard and Jacq another advantage.

Predicted winner: Manuel Guinard and Gregoire Jacq

#2 - Coco Gauff/Katerina Siniakova vs Miyu Kato/Nadiia Kichenok

Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

A day after Gauff secured her semifinal berth in singles, she will aim to do the same in doubles. She previously finished as the runner-up in both disciplines at the French Open in 2022.

Gauff and Siniakova haven't dropped a set thus far. They lost only six games across their first two matches. The pair defeated Ena Shibahara and Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-4 to make the last eight.

Kato and Kichenok upset second seeds Ellen Perez and Nicole Martinez-Melichar in the third round. They'll start as the underdogs against Gauff and Siniakova as well.

The American-Czech combine usually face each other on the other side of the net but have done quite well together. As the highest-ranked team left in the draw, they're the favorites not only to beat Kato and Kichenok but also to go all the way.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova

#3 - Emma Navarro/Diana Shnaider vs Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini

Errani and Paolini extended their winning streak to eight matches by reaching the French Open quarterfinals. The duo won the Italian Open before competing here. They've disposed of all of their opponents in Paris in straight sets as well.

Navarro and Shnaider knocked out the top-seeded duo of Mertens and Hsieh in the second round in a huge upset. They staged a comeback to get the better of Monica Niculescu and Cristina Bucsa 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

Errani is a former French Open doubles champion, winning the title in 2012. Paolini is in the form of her life right now, having reached the quarterfinals in singles here as well. The Italian duo are the massive favorites to continue their unbeaten run.

Predicted winner: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini

#4 - Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden are the second seeds at the French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Bopanna and Ebden have been tested in the last two rounds, with both of their matches going to a decider. Nevertheless, they dug deep to remain unbeaten in Majors this season, having won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Last year's French Open runner-ups Gille and Vliegen remain on track to make the final once again. The duo won the Monte-Carlo Masters at the start of the clay swing but haven't tasted a similar level of success since then.

The Belgian duo beat Bopanna and Ebden earlier this year at the Indian Wells Masters. The Indo-Australian pair didn't live up to their top billing throughout the clay swing, only for them to raise their level at the French Open. Vliegen and Gille's better showing on the red dirt thus far makes them the favorites to reach the semifinals.

Predicted winner: Sander Gille and Goran Vliegen