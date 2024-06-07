French Open 2024 Day 13: Doubles predictions ft. Coco Gauff/Katerina Siniakova vs Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk

Players will fight for a spot in the title round of the doubles events on Day 13 of the 2024 French Open. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori overcame Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in the semifinals to become the first team to reach the summit clash.

The top-seeded duo of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers will take on Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the other semifinal on Friday. Both of the women's doubles semifinals will be contested as well. The all-Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini will take on Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The United States is guaranteed an American player in the final. Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk will face Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in the other women's semifinal. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for the doubles matches set for Day 13 of the French Open:

#1 - Coco Gauff/Katerina Siniakova vs Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk

Katerina Siniakova at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff's singles campaign in Paris culminated in a 6-2, 6-4 loss to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. She still has a shot at laying her hands on some silverware if she makes it through the doubles semifinals.

Gauff and Siniakova have been on the opposite sides of the net quite often over the past few years, both in singles and doubles. However, fate brought them together to compete as a team as the two were without their regular doubles partners at this year's French Open.

The two have been quite a dominant force so far, having yet to drop a set, and losing a total of 16 games across their four matches. Dolehide and Krawczyk started strong but faced stiff resistance in the quarterfinals from Guiliana Olmos and Alexandra Panova.

The all-American pairing edged past their opponents 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to record one of their best results as a team. Krawczyk lost the mixed doubles final with Neal Skupski, so she'll be eager to make up for it by reaching the doubles final.

Gauff and Siniakova's pairing has worked wonders so far. Both are amazing athletes, have solid backhands, and have been quite steady on serve as well. Dolehide and Krawczyk work well together as a team and have played for a lot longer as a pair. However, the American-Czech duo's form makes them the favorite to make it through this clash.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova

#2 - Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the top seeds at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Granollers and Zeballos recently became the joint World No. 1 for the first time, and have played some great tennis throughout the clay swing. They reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open and won the Italian Open.

They've cruised through all of their matches at the French Open in straight sets as well, and are currently on a nine-match winning streak. Pavic and Arevalo joined forces earlier this season, and had success right off the bat as a team, winning the Hong Kong Open at the start of the year.

They didn't reach another final until quite recently, finishing as the runner-ups at the Italian Open, where they lost to Granollers and Zeballos. Pavic and Arevalo won the Geneva Open after that and extended their unbeaten run to eight matches by making the semifinals in Paris without losing a set.

Pavic is aiming to complete the career Golden Slam, so he'll be eager to make the final at the very least. Arevalo won the French Open a couple of years ago, so he has the experience to help the Croat in his endeavor.

Granollers and Zeballos have reached the last four in Paris for the third straight year. They'll be keen to finally reach the summit clash at the venue. They've already beaten Pavic and Arevalo twice this year and didn't drop their serve even once when they beat them in Rome. The World No. 1 pairing is a safe bet to reach the championship round.

Predicted winner: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

#3 - Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani are the 11th seeds at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Errani and Paolini won the Italian Open, and have carried that form into the French Open as well. The two have reached the semifinals without losing a set, and are on a nine-match winning streak.

Paolini reached her maiden Grand Slam final in singles here, and she will be itching to repeat the feat in doubles as well. Kostyuk and Ruse reached their second Major semifinal as a team, following their previous semifinal finish at last year's Australian Open.

Kostyuk and Ruse also haven't lost a set, though they also received a walkover from Mirra Andreeva and Vera Zvonareva in the quarterfinals. Errani is the most experienced player in this match-up as she's a former World No. 1 in doubles and has a career Grand Slam to her name. Coupled with the in-form Paolini, the Italians are likely to extend their winning streak to reach the final.

Predicted winner: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini