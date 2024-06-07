French Open 2024 Day 13: Juniors singles predictions ft. Tyra Caterina Grant vs Tereza Valentova

The next generation of stars will fight for a place in the championship round of the French Open on Day 13 of the tournament. As the spotlight lingers on the pros, the boys' and girls' singles semifinals are also slated to take place on Friday (June 7).

Rei Sakamoto and Renata Jamrichova, the reigning junior champions at the Australian Open, were both sent packing in the quarterfinals. Laura Samson and Tyra Caterina Grant remain the highest-seeded players in the girls' draw, while Joel Schwaerzler and Kaylan Bigun hold the same distinction on the boys' side.

Winning a junior title is often a springboard to success as a senior. Coco Gauff is a prime example as she won the girls' singles title in Paris back in 2018, and is now a top player as a pro. On that note, here are the predictions for the juniors semifinal matches set for Day 13 of the French Open:

#1 - Tyra Caterina Grant vs Tereza Valentova

Grant won the girl's doubles title at last year's French Open and at this year's Australian Open. Her title defense in doubles is still going strong and she has made the last four in Paris once again. Now, the young American's singles results have also started to flourish.

Grant won an ITF event back in March and has notched up her best singles result at a Major by reaching the semifinals here. She rallied from a set down to beat Jeline Vandromme 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the previous round.

Valentova was a runner-up at last year's US Open and is one step away from reaching another final. She toppled this year's Australian Open champion Renata Jamrichova 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. The Czech hasn't dropped a set all tournament, and given her form, she'll be backed to advance further at the expense of Grant.

Predicted winner: Tereza Valentova

#2 - Lorenzo Carboni vs Tomasz Berkieta

Carboni handed reigning boys Australian Open champion Rei Sakamoto a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss in the quarterfinals. Berkieta, meanwhile, eased past home hope Moise Kouame 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

Carboni is the higher-ranked player in this match-up. While he's ranked just outside the top 700, Berkieta hasn't even cracked the top 1000 in his career. The Italian Tennis Federation's efforts also seem to be paying off as a lot of players from the country have performed quite well this year.

While Jasmine Paolini and Jannik Sinner are making the nation proud with their achievements, Carboni will be keen on following in his seniors' footsteps. The young Italian will be the slight favorite heading into his match with Berkieta.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Carboni

#3 - Laura Samson vs Kristina Penickova

It's another showdown between players from the USA and the Czech Republic as Samson and Penickova will square off in the second French Open semifinal. The Czech teen has staged a comeback from a set down to win both of her last two matches.

Penickova, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set this week. Her first couple of matches were competitive despite the scoreline, while her last two matches were quite straightforward.

However, Penickova's journey is likely to end here. Samson is the more experienced player in this match-up. She also won a couple of ITF events on clay before the French Open and reached the semifinals of last year's US Open. The Czech youngster will now be favored to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

Predicted winner: Laura Samson

#4 - Joel Schwaerzler vs Kaylan Bigun

Schwaerzler was a set down in the first round against Jack Kennedy but staged a turnaround to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. He hasn't dropped a set since then, dispatching Keegan Rice, Rafael Jodar, and Petr Brunclik in straight sets to reach the semifinals.

Bigun eased through the first three rounds of the French Open but had a tough time dealing with qualifier Henry Bernet in the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, he dug deep to beat him 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Schwaerzler won a Challenger title before the French Open by beating former top-100 player Kamil Majchrzak in the final. As a result, he broke into the top 400 of the ATP rankings.

Having failed to cross the first hurdle of the last three Majors, the Austrian teenager has raised his level at the French Open. He's on a nine-match winning streak as well. Given his current form, he shouldn't have a problem in dealing with Bigun.

Predicted winner: Joel Schwaerzler