French Open 2024 Draw: Jannik Sinner’s projected path to the final ft. SF with Carlos Alcaraz 

Jannik Sinner has had a stupendous run ever since he won the Australian Open title earlier this year at the Rod Laver Arena. However, playing on clay is expected to be a different ballgame altogether for the 22-year-old Italian star. The fact that he has a golden chance of becoming the World No.1 at the tournament, displacing the legendary Novak Djokovic, should work as a huge motivation for him.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Sinner is expected to expected pose a huge threat to the more established names in the tennis world, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others. After his triumph in Australia, he defeated Alex de Minaur in the final to win the Rotterdam Open.

Having also done well at Indian Masters, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid, Sinner is in excellent shape ahead of his campaign at Roland Garros.

R1 opponent – Christopher Eubanks

Given his current form, it should not be an issue for Sinner to ease past Christopher Eubanks, who needs to pull a rabbit out of his hat to get past the Italian. The duo faced only once in the US Open back in 2022. Sinner won the Round of 64 match in straight sets. Eubanks fought hard in the second set before his opponent won the match 6-4, 7-6(8), 6-2.

R2 opponent – Richard Gasquet/Borna Coric

Sinner should not have reasons to worry even in the second round as he will face either Richard Gasquet or Borna Coric. Gasquet has loads of experience under his belt, but Sinner’s exuberance of youth should neutralize him. Last year, Sinner beat Gasquet in Halle followed by the Indian Wells Masters.

Possible R3 opponent – Cameron Norrie

From the third set onwards, it is going to get tougher for Sinner. Cameron Norrie has given the best of players a run for their money and would also fancy his chances against Sinner. Having not faced the Britisher even once, Sinner cannot afford to let his guard down.

Possible R4 opponent – Nicholas Jarry

Nicholas Jarry is another player Sinner should not overlook by any stretch of the imagination. Jarry recently hogged the headlines after he played in the final of the Italian Open. He ran out of gas against Alexander Zverev, but not before taking down the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tommy Paul.

Possible QF opponent – Hubert Hurkacz

Sinner needs to be wary of Hubert Hurkacz if they meet in the quarters. The head-to-head between team currently stands at 2-2, which means that Hurkacz is more than capable of beating Sinner. In their previous meeting last year, Sinner beat his opponent 3-6. 7-6 (6), 6-1 in Monte Carlo.

Possible SF opponent – Carlos Alcaraz

If Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face each other, the semi-final is going to be an absolute cracker. Both players have won four games apiece against each other. In their only meeting this year, Alcaraz beat Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Indian Wells.

Possible Final opponent for Jannik Sinner at the French Open 2024 – Novak Djokovic/Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is the most likely candidate Sinner may meet in the final. But one cannot count out Nadal, whose records in the French Open are second to none. Sinner, however, has beaten Djokovic in their last two meetings, including their semifinal clash at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Against Nadal, Sinner trails 0-3, but their last meeting came way back in 2021, before the Italian became a force to be reckoned with on the ATP Tour.