French Open 2024: Elina Svitolina vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jun 01, 2024 06:43 GMT
Match Details

Fixture: (15) Elina Svitolina vs Ana Bogdan

Date: June 1, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Elina Svitolina vs Ana Bogdan preview

13th seed Elina Svitolina will face off against unseeded Ana Bogdan in the third round of the 2024 French Open on Saturday, June 1.

Svitolina has been in good form since returning to tennis after giving birth to her daughter Skai in October 2022. One of her standout performances this season was reaching the final of the ASB Classic in January, where she fell to Coco Gauff.

Svitolina entered Roland-Garros following a fourth-round appearance in Strasbourg and has shown good form thus far. She staged a comeback from a set down to defeat two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Karolina Pliskova in the first round, with the final scoreline reading 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Ukrainian then secured a 6-4, 7-6(3) win against Diane Parry, advancing to the third round of the Claycourt Major.

Meanwhile, Bogdan has also reached only one final this season at the Winners Open, where Karolina Pliskova defeated her. Her performances since then have not been up to the mark.

However, entering the French Open fresh from a second-round appearance at the Italian Open, Bogdan has showcased her prowess with convincing victories. The Romanian dominated Elsa Jacquemot with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win and followed it up with a solid 6-4, 6-4 triumph against 20th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to advance to the third round.

Elina Svitolina vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

This upcoming match will be the second encounter between Svitolina and Bogdan on the WTA Tour. The Romanian emerged victorious in their previous meeting at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Elina Svitolina vs Ana Bogdan odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Elina Svitolina-300-4.5 (-110)Over 20.5 (-110)
Ana Bogdan+225+4.5 (-125)Under 20.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elina Svitolina vs Ana Bogdan prediction

The third-round match between Elina Svitolina and Ana Bogdan at the 2024 French Open promises to be thrilling, with the former being the clear favorite to win.

Svitolina's greatest strength is her versatile game; she seamlessly transitions between attack and defense and excels in long rallies on clay. Additionally, she has been remarkably consistent in her performances so far.

On the other hand, Bogdan's lack of consistency is a significant disadvantage. While she might put up a good fight against Svitolina if everything goes well, the Ukrainian will likely come out on top without much hassle.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.

