French Open 2024: Emma Navarro vs Sara Errani preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Emma Navarro vs (Q) Sara Errani

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Emma Navarro vs Sara Errani preview

Emma Navarro at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

22nd seed Emma Navarro will square off against former top-10 player Sara Errani in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday.

Navarro kicked off her campaign in Paris against qualifier Zeynep Sonmez. The American squandered an early advantage in the first set as her opponent broke back to make it 2-1.

Navarro then claimed four of the next five games to take the set. She was unstoppable in the second set as she dished out a bagel for a 6-2, 6-0 win to make the second round here for another year.

Errani, a runner-up at the French Open in 2012, had to go through the qualifiers this time. She won all of her qualifying matches in straight sets to make the main draw, where she was up against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova.

Of the nine games played in the first set, there were eight breaks of serve. Errani managed to hold serve once early on in the set, which eventually tilted the set in her favor.

The second set was no different as both players struggled to hold serve once more. While Schmiedlova failed to hold serve yet again, Errani managed to do so twice as she wrapped up a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Emma Navarro vs Sara Errani head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two of them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Navarro vs Sara Errani odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Emma Navarro

-500

+1.5 (-1600)

2 sets (-275)

Sara Errani

+340

-1.5 (+625)

3 sets (+190)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Sara Errani prediction

Sara Errani at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Navarro scored a dominant win to begin her French Open run on a strong note. As for Errani, she survived a topsy-turvy match to edge past Schmiedlova. The Italian is a veteran of the tour now but is still giving her younger opponents a tough time.

Navarro has achieved a lot this season but of her 25 wins this year, only four have been on clay, including her most recent one. The American is still figuring out how to perform better on the red dirt. Errani, on the other hand, has made a name for herself as a clay specialist.

She tasted considerable success at the French Open in the mid-2010s, starting with her runner-up finish in 2012. She then made the semifinals the following year and the quarterfinals of the next two editions.

Despite the gulf in their rankings, the two are somewhat evenly matched on clay. Errani could prove to be a tricky customer for Navarro to handle. The American's overall results do make her the favorite to win but it wouldn't be too surprising if the Italian managed to pull off an upset.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in three sets.