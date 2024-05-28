French Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: TBD

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov preview

The second round of the 2024 French Open will have two former top-10 players — Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov — lock horns in an exciting battle.

Tiafoe, the 25th seed at this year’s tournament, comes into the claycourt Slam with a poor 11-11 win-loss record this season. He has won back-to-back matches only twice this season, both times on home soil.

The American was pushed to five sets in his opener by Mattia Bellucci, coming through 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4. He will be expecting a similarly tough fight in the next round.

Shapovalov won his opener in straight sets.

Shapovalov, much like his opponent, has not had the best of seasons in 2024. He has a negative win-loss for the year at 8-13 but looked fairly confident in his first win here at the French Open.

The Canadian ousted local player Luca Van Assche in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Notably, a majority of Shapovalov’s eight-match wins this season have come on clay and he will draw confidence from it.

Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Tiafoe and Shapovalov have played each other on six occasions, with the Candian leading their head-to-head 4-2. The two last played in 2021, with both players taking one match each.

Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe

+140 +2.5 (-105) Under 38.5 (-110) Denis Shapovalov

-185 -2.5 (-135) Over 38.5 (-130)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Tiafoe was pushed to five sets in his opener.

Denis Shapovalov is on a comeback trail from injury. Playing an opponent who has not been in the best of form gives him the opportunity to score a big win.

Tiafoe’s well-rounded game has seen him score big wins over the years, but things have not come together for him of late. The American was solid on serve in his opener, winning 77% points behind the first delivery, but was wasteful on return.

His poor conversion on breakpoints, 4 of 13, will not be good enough against stronger opponents.

Shapovalov was clinical in his match and posted an even better winning percentage on the first serve at 80%. He is also the more explosive of the two from the baseline. If he can keep a tab on the error count, the Canadian could well find himself with a chance of an upset.

Prediction: Shapovalov to win in four sets