French Open 2024: Gael Monfils vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs (30) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: € 24,961,000

Where to Watch: USA- Tennis Channel, UK- Sky Sports, Canada- TSN

Gael Monfils vs Lorenzo Musetti Preview

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four

Local favorite Gael Monfils will take on 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the 2024 French Open. The Frenchman had an impressive start to the season, making it to the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open where he lost to Casper Ruud.

Trending

However, the clay-court form has been underwhelming for Monfils in the 2024 season. He won one match each at the Estoril Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters, before losing to Marton Fuscovics and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. Since then, the Frenchman has lost in the opening rounds in Madrid and Rome. However, in his opening match against Thiago Seyboth Wild, Monfils looked fluent both in his serving and the returning facets of his game.

30th seed Lorenzo Musetti comes to the French Open after multiple first-round exits in Barcelona, Rome, and Madrid. A Round of 16 appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters is the best clay-court result for the Italian where he succumbed to defeat against Novak Djokovic. Before Roland Garros, Musetti played at the challenger event in Cagliari, losing to Mariano Navone in the final.

In his first-round match, the Italian won against Daniel Elahi Galan. Throughout the contest, Musetti relied on his first serve winning most of his points with accurate service games.

Gael Monfils vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

This is only the second time the pair will face each other on the tour. Monfils won the only encounter in Vienna in 2021.

Gael Monfils vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils +145 +1.5 (-135) Under 37.5 (-105) Lorenzo Musetti -190 -1.5 (-105) Over 37.5 (-135)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Gael Monfils vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Monfils depends on his speed on the court to make shots from the baseline. This makes the Frenchman an effective returner of the ball and neutralizes the serving efficacy of his opponent. Athleticism and a thunderous forehand are the main weapons employed by the 2008 Roland Garros semifinalist.

On the other hand, Musetti depends on his serve a lot more and has a more potent backhand than the forehand. The Italian uses the traditional single-handed backhand and complements it with an equally effective forehand.

As for match duration, there is no advantage to either of the players, as both Monfils and Musetti won their opening round encounters within almost similar durations. The result will be decided in the contest between the Italian's serving and the Frenchman's returns. With home crowd support, the Frenchman has a better chance of prevailing in the contest despite being unseeded.

Pick - Monfils to win in four sets