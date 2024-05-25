French Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs (10) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: TBD

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Grigor Dimitrov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Grigor Dimitrov will open his 2024 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Sunday.

Dimitrov, the 10th seed at this year’s tournament, has put together a solid 2024 season with his win-loss reading 24-8. The big results have come on hardcourt, including a title in Brisbane and a Masters 1000 final in Miami.

The Bulgarian also made the fourth rounds at Madrid and Rome, a decent build-up to the claycourt Slam.

Kovacevic, meanwhile, has a negative win-loss for the season at 5-10. The American has not won any main draw matches on clay this season, but did put together a few wins in the qualification rounds in Geneva last week.

Kovacevic made his French Open debut last year.

He had made his French Open debut against Novak Djokovic last year and faces yet another formidable opponent in Dimitrov. That said, he comes into the tournament sitting at a near career-high ATP singles rank courtesy some strong performances at the start of the year.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Dimitrov and Kovacevic have never played against each other on Tour before.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Grigor Dimitrov



Aleksandar Kovacevic







(Odds to be updated)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Given the huge gulf in world rankings and their levels of experience playing at the highest level, Grigor Dimitrov will come into the contest as a firm favorite.

Clay has not always brought the best of Dimitrov’s game. In fact, the French Open is the only Slam where he is yet to cross the fourth-round hurdle. That said, he has put up strong showings every now and then in his 13 appearances.

Much like Dimirov, Aleksandar Kovacevic is also much more comfortable on the quicker surfaces. All of his four Challenger-level titles have come on hardcourts.

The American is more than capable of staying in baseline rallies, but his opponent’s well-rounded game should give him the edge.

Dimitrov likes to play aggressively, but also mixes in the occasional slice and dropshots to keep his opponents on their toes. His form coming into the tournament is encouraging and if he can keep a tab on the error count, the Bulgarian should be able to sail through.

Prediction: Dimitrov to win in straight sets