French Open 2024: Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune (13) vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: € 24,961,000

Where to Watch: USA- Tennis Channel, UK- Sky Sports, Canada- TSN

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli preview

2024 French Open - Day 3

Thirteenth seed Holger Rune of Denmark will take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the second round of the 2024 French Open.

The Danish player has a good record at Roland Garros as he made it to the quarterfinals in the previous two seasons. The 2024 season for Rune started with an upset loss at the hands of Arthur Cazauz in the second round of the Australian Open. The Dane has made a few decent runs at the preceding tournaments such as a quarterfinal finish in Monte- Carlo (lost to Jannik Sinner) and a semifinal run in Munich (lost to Jan Lennard Struff).

In the opening round, Rune secured a straight-set victory against Dan Evans. However, the Brit did come up with some fight against the seeded opponent, but Rune was able to close the game with immaculate serving and hitting more than double the winners of his opponent.

Flavio Cobolli's recent form on the clay is encouraging. The Italian made it to the semifinals of the Geneva Open where he lost to second seed Casper Ruud. Preceding that, he had some early-round exits at the hands of Rafael Nadal at the Barcelona Open and Karen Khachanov at the Madrid Open. These results have seen the Italian rise to a career-high ranking of 53.

Cobolli had a good match against qualifier Hamad Medjedovic in the first round. The Italian lost a tight third set after being two sets up, but regrouped and came back strongly in the fourth set to finish the match off.

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

This will be the maiden encounter between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Flavio Cobolli +190 +1.5 (-105) under 37.5 (-120) Holger Rune -250 -1.5 (-135) over 37.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Holger Rune vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Rune has a game style that suits the clay surface. It is evident from the Dane's progress to the last two Roland Garros quarterfinals and reaching the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and Italian Open last year. Although this year has seen a slight dip in form for Rune, he is still expected to make a deep run at the 2024 French Open.

Cobolli, on the other hand, is having one of his best years on the ATP tour. He is making meaningful progress, especially on the clay. The fact that the Italian got direct entry into the French Open without playing the qualifiers is a testimony of his advancement on the court.

Given his clay-court prowess and experience on playing the big stage, Rune will be the favorite to win the match. Also, Cobolli is slated to play in the doubles before the singles match, and therefore Rune will be the fresher player on-court.

Pick- Rune in straight sets.