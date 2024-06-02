French Open 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (10) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Top-10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov will clash in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Hurkacz survived a five-set tussle against Shintaro Mochizuki in the first round and then rallied from a set down to oust Brandon Nakashima. He took on former top-10 player Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

The opening set was quite straightforward, with Hurkacz claiming it after going up an early break and maintaining the lead. A tight second set saw Shapovalov squander two set points on the Pole's serve at 6-5.

It proved to be costly as Hurkacz came out on top in the tie-break to take the set. The match was suspended at 2-1 in the third set due to heavy downpour. The play resumed the next day, and the Pole immediately broke serve to go 3-1 up.

Shapovalov quickly turned things around to snatch the set from his opponent. Hurkacz nipped the Canadian's comeback in the bud as he conceded only one game in the fourth set to win the match 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-1.

Dimitrov secured wins over Aleksandar Kovacevic and Fabian Marozsan to reach the third round, where Zizou Bergs awaited him. The Bulgarian went down a break to trail 3-1 but bagged the next five games to clinch the first set.

Dimitrov carried the momentum into the next set and went up a break to lead 2-1, after which the match came to a halt due to incessant rains. Bergs played with renewed vigor the next day and managed to even the score. He overcame another break deficit and saved a couple of set points as well.

Dimitrov got his act together in the tie-break, in which he came out on top to claim the set. Bergs fought back to take the third set but it was Dimitrov who triumphed in the end. A lone break of serve in the fourth set helped him wrap up a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 win.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Dimitrov leads Hurkacz 5-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2024 Miami Open in three sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz

+105

-1.5 (+175)

Over 40.5 (-120)

Grigor Dimitrov

-135

+1.5 (-250)

Under 40.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Both overcame a rain interruption and a late surge from their opponents to make the fourth round. Hurkacz was solid on serve for the most part as usual, and struck 32 winners, including nine aces, against 27 unforced errors.

Dimitrov's error count was slightly on the higher side at 42 but he almost matched it with the number of winners he hit, which was 37. Both he and Hurkacz are aiming to go beyond the fourth round in Paris for the first time.

Dimitrov's perfect winning record against Hurkacz looks impressive at first. However, most of their matches have been decided by slim margins. Four of their five matches went to a deciding set, including their only prior meeting on clay.

Given their record at the French Open, this match could swing either way. Hurkacz will fancy his chances of scoring his first win over Dimitrov here, especially if they play under a closed roof. The latter has a more well-rounded game, and given his record in this rivalry, has a better shot at winning.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in five sets.