French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: Sunday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Trending

Swiatek opened her title defense with a resounding 6-1, 6-2 win over French local Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. She survived a big scare in the second round, fending off a match point en route to an emphatic 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 win over fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Up against Marie Bouzkova in the third round, Swiatek got off to the perfect start in the first set as she jumped to a 3-1 lead. The pair exchanged a break of serve each before the World No. 1 calmly served out the set in the tenth game. It was a similar story in the second set as Swiatek raced to a double break. That proved to be enough as she sealed a 6-4, 6-2 win with a blistering down-the-line forehand.

Potapova, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in the French capital with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Kamilla Rakhimova. She put up another fine display in the second round, seeing off Viktorija Golubic with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

Potapova took on Wang Xinyu in the third round. The pair battled it out in a fierce first set, but it was the Russian who edged it with some scintillating play. Wang fought back in the second, taking it in a tight tie-breaker. Potapova, however, re-gathered herself and displayed some fine play from the back of the court to seal a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-4 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Anastasia Potapova haven't yet faced off in professional competition, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Anastasia Potapova

(Odds to be added once made available)

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova at the 2024 French Open

Iga Swiatek heads into her fourth-round encounter against Anastasia Potapova as the firm favorite to go through given her current form and exploits at the French Open.

Touted as the 'Queen of Clay,' Swiatek was back to her dominating best in the third round after surviving a huge scare in the second round. She attacked from both wings and was particularly good while returning the serve. She's been taking the ball earlier than usual and that could play in her favor going forward.

Potapova, on the other hand, kicked off her French Open campaign in the best possible way with a couple of routine victories. She was presented with a stern challenge in the third round, and despite there being hiccups, the Russian displayed incredible mental fortitude to eventually grind out the win. She will, however, have to be much better on the serve and from the back of the court if she is to challenge Swiatek.

It could be another routine victory for the Pole if Potapova does not take the initiative early and make inroads.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets.