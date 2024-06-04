French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Coco Gauff

Date: June 6, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money : €53,478,000

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is inching closer to a fourth French Open title and Coco Gauff is the next obstacle she has to cross in order to book her place in the final. The semifinal between the two will take place on Thursday (June 6).

The Pole started her campaign at Roland Garros with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean before just about pipping out Naomi Osaka 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 in the second round.

Swiatek then beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2 before double bageling Anastasia Potapova (6-0, 6-0) to book her place in the quarterfinals. Here, she faced fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova and had her third successive bagel in the match's opening set. She then cruised through the second set to register a 6-0, 6-2 win and seal a semifinal berth.

Third seed Coco Gauff, meanwhile, produced a solid 6-1, 6-1 win over Julia Avdeeva and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Tamara Zidansek. She continued her good run of form by beating 30th seed Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 before thrashing Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Gauff faced eighth seed Ons Jabeur and the latter started off well by winning the opening set, courtesy of a single break of serve in the seventh game. However, the American bounced back into the match and won the second set 6-2 to force the match into a decider.

Gauff broke Jabeur's serve in the fourth game of the third set which turned out to be decisive. While the Tunisian saved a match point on her serve and had a break point in the ninth game, the American eventually held serve to register a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win and reach her third successive Grand Slam semifinal.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Swiatek leads 10-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent encounter came in the semifinals of the Italian Open, with the Pole winning 6-4, 6-3

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -800 -1.5 (-250) Over 19.5 (+100) Coco Gauff +550 +1.5 (+165) Under 19.5 (-140)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Swiatek has dominated all but one of her matches against Gauff, and she will be the overwhelming favorite to win.

The Pole has been in sensational form since her defeat to Elena Rybakina in Stuttgart, having won 17 matches on the trot that includes two WTA 1000 titles. She was at lethal best against Vondrousova in the quarterfinals.

While Swiatek did not have a single ace to her name, she did win 23 out of 26 first-serve points against the Czech, who is known to be among the better returners on tour, while also clinching 58% of return points (29 out of 50). She hit 25 winners while accumulating a relatively lowly 10 unforced errors.

Gauff won 39 out of 56 points on her first serve against Jabeur, producing three aces while serving four unforced errors. She also had 21 winners compared to 28 unforced errors.

The American has had a lot more unforced errors so far at the French Open compared to winners (104-81) and will have to be careful not to hit too many of those against Swiatek on what is perhaps her most dominant surface.

While Gauff is a pretty formidable opponent on clay, a Herculean effort would perhaps be the bare minimum requirement for her to stand a chance against the Pole, who is yet to drop a set against her on clay.

Iga Swiatek looks to have taken her game and mentality to another level since surviving the second-round clash against Osaka. The Pole should have another comprehensive win over Coco Gauff to reach her third successive final at the French Open.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.