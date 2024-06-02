French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: June 4, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €53,478,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Pole will look to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

Swiatek entered the French Open at the back of title wins in Madrid and Rome. The Pole started her title defense in Paris with a 6-0, 6-2 drubbing of Bernarda Pera before surviving a scare against Naomi Osaka in the second round. She saved a match point to beat the Japanese 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5.

Swiatek then faced Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2 in the third round to set up a Round-of-16 clash against Anastasia Potapova. The Pole was too good for the Russian as she thrashed her 6-0, 6-0 to book her place in the French Open quarterfinals for the fifth year on the trot.

Marketa Vondrousova started the clay season with a semifinal appearance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. However, her form suffered a little bit of a dip as she suffered premature exit at the Madrid Open, Rome Open and the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The Czech started the French Open with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win over Rebeka Masarova. She then saved a match point before beating Naomi Osaka 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5.

In the third round, Vondrousova made easy work of local player Chloe Pacquet, beating her 6-1, 6-3 to set up a fourth-round clash against Olga Danilovic. The Serb started the match well and was a break up. However, Vondrousova played showcased her return quality and later broke twice to win the opening set 6-4.

The Wimbledon champion saved four break points throughout the second set and produced a dominant display to register a 6-4, 6-2 win and reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Swiatek currently leads 3-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their most recent encounter came at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, with the Pole winning 7-6(3), 6-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -1400 -1.5 (-350) TBD Marketa Vondrousova -700 +1.5 (+225) TBD

All odds sourced by BETMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Swiatek has been in imperious form throughout the clay-court season and will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win. Vondrousova is yet to take aset against the Pole and is bound to have a tough task ahead.

The World No. 1 has served six aces so far during the French Open while winning 111 out of 143 points on her first serve (77.6%). She has also produced 100 winners compared to 71 unforced errors.

The Pole's clay game is currently better than anyone else by some distance and her dominant win over Anastasia Potapova definitely served as a statement to the rest of the playing field.

Vondrousova doesn't have the most impressive numbers at the French Open when it comes to first serve. The Czech has won just 111 out of 174 points (63.7%) and has served 21 unforced errors in her four matches, something she cannot afford to do against someone of Swiatek's quality.

Vondrousova has had some impressive performances on clay and did well to reach the French Open quarterfinals after a string of disappointing exits in Madrid, Rome and Strasbourg. The Wimbledon cannot afford to give Swiatek even an inch and will have to produce as flawless a performance as she can in order to come out on top.

While Marketa Vondrousova is no slouch on clay, Iga Swiatek's performance has been on another level since her narrow escape against Naomi Osaka, and she should be able to maintain her 100% win record against the Czech to enter the French Open semifinals.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.