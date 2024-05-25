French Open 2024: Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong preview

Jack Draper at the BMW Open - Day 7

World No. 35 Jack Draper will take on World No. 177 Jesper De Jong in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Draper has made a promising start to the season by amassing 13 wins from 24 matches so far, including a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International and a semifinal appearance in the Mexican Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open, where he lost to Taylor Fritz in a close three-set bout.

The Brit will enter Paris on the back of early exits in Madrid and Rome. He started his campaign with a solid win over Borna Coric at the Italian Open, but fell to Daniil Medvedev in the second round. The Russian outfoxed Draper in one hour and 47 minutes.

Jesper De Jong BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Two

Jesper De Jong, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He reached the second round of the Australian Open and also garnered quarterfinal runs in the Girona, Barcelona and the Rome Challenger.

De Jong will enter Paris on the back of early exits in the Tunis Challenger and the Italian Open. Despite a solid performance against Brandon Nakashima, he fell to the American in the second round of the Rome qualifiers. The 23-year-old will be hoping to impress on his maiden appearance at the French Open.

Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong head-to-head

The head-to-head between Draper and De Jong is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper Jesper De Jong

Odds will be updated when available.

Jack Draper vs Jesper De Jong prediction

Draper at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Six

A tricky encounter is on the cards between Jack Draper and Jesper De Jong in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Both players will be hoping to make a significant impact at the event.

Draper is one of the most talented youngsters on the main tour. He's slowly finding his feet at the highest level and is close to clinching his first ATP title. The Brit is known for his formidable all-around game and high tactical acumen on court.

De Jong, on the contrary, has shown glimpses of his top potential this season. He still needs to raise his game substantially to provide stiff competition on the main tour. The Dutchman is known for his steady all-around game and ability to turn defence into attack.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Draper will be clear favorite to win this bout and advance to the second round.

Pick: Draper to win in four-sets.