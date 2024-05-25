French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Second seed Jannik Sinner is slated to begin his 2024 French Open campaign against Christopher Eubanks in the first round on Sunday, May 26.

Sinner kicked off his 2024 by clinching his first-ever Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. He fought back from the brink to seal an emphatic five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev. He carried that good form forward and went on to pick up the titles in Rotterdam and Miami too.

Sinner got his clay court swing off and running with a last-four finish in Monte Carlo where Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of him in a grueling three-setter. He then reached the quarterfinals in Madrid the following week but was forced to withdraw ahead of the match due to a hip injury.

Eubanks, meanwhile, hasn't had the ideal start to the year. He holds a 4-9 match record so far and is yet to make it past the third round of any tournament. He is also yet to win two matches on the bounce.

Eubanks heads into Paris with a 0-5 record on the red dirt so far this year. He has also failed to win a set in his last three encounters and will be eager to turn that around soon.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Christopher Eubanks have faced off just once in professional competition at the 2022 US Open. Sinner won that contest 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner -5000 -1.5 (-1200) Over 30.5 (-105) Christopher Eubanks +1150 +1.5 (+550) Under 30.5 (-135)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner heads into his encounter against Christopher Eubanks the firm favorite to go through. An injury to his hip might have kept him sidelined from the action for the last couple of weeks, but there is no hiding the incredible form he has been in this year.

Eubanks on the other hand has numerous concerns yet to be addressed. His serve hasn't been firing this year like it usually does and his game has lacked consistency. He's also always struggled on the clay, so expecting a turnaround at the moment looks highly unlikely.

The American will have to play out of his skin if he is to beat Sinner. He will have to serve well and be equally potent on the return should he stand a chance against Sinner. Making early inroads will be key or we could be in for another routine victory for the Italian.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.