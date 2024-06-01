French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will square off against home favorite Corentin Moutet in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Sinner secured straight-set wins over Christopher Eubanks and Richard Gasquet to make the third round, where he faced Pavel Kotov. The two recently crossed paths at the Madrid Open, with the Italian coming through in straight sets.

Kotov played a bit better this time, though he was unable to change the final outcome. A lone break of serve in each set helped Sinner score a routine 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory. He has now reached the fourth round in Paris in four of his five appearances here.

Moutet upset 18th seed Nicolas Jarry in the first round in four sets and followed it up with another four-set win over Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. He took on Sebastian Ofner, who won both of his previous matches in five sets, in the third round.

Moutet started the match with a break of serve but couldn't hold on to the advantage as Ofner fought back to take the opening set. The Frenchman did the same in the second set, rallying from a break down to clinch it.

The third set had plenty of back and forth between the duo but it was Moutet who came out on top in the end to claim it. He ran away with the match after that, giving away only one game in the fourth set for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 win.

Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -2000

+1.5 (-800)

Over 29.5 (-120)

Corentin Moutet

+850

-1.5 (+425)

Under 29.5 (-115)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Corentin Moutet at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner just can't stop winning, improving to 31-2 this year following his win over Kotov. He blasted 36 winners against 21 unforced errors in the previous round. He also inches closer to the World No. 1 ranking with every win.

Moutet has kept French hopes afloat with his performance here, becoming the only male player from the host country to make the fourth round. He has made it this far in Paris for the first time as well.

Moutet knows how to work the crowd to his advantage, and he keeps his opponents on their toes with his underarm serves and other tricks. Sinner has added new dimensions to his game as well, utilizing more drop shots and slices these days. In the end, given the Italian's record this year, going out this early would be quite an upset.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.