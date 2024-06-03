French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: June 4, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Tuesday, June 4.

Sinner secured straight-set wins over Christopher Eubanks, Richard Gasquet, and Pavel Kotov to reach the fourth round, where he faced Corentin Moutet. The Italian was outplayed in the first set as he quickly went down 5-0. He showed signs of fightback by saving three points and going on a two-game run.

However, Moutet stopped him in his tracks to nab the set. Sinner got broken at the start of the second set but broke back immediately. He snagged another break to go 4-2 up and maintained the lead to take the set. It was business as usual after that for the Italian, who captured the next two sets with ease for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.

Dimitrov ousted Aleksandar Kovacevic, Fabian Marozsan, and Zizou Bergs to set up a fourth-round date with eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz. Both players remained solid on serve for the first set, leading to a tie-break which went the Bulgarian's way.

Dimitrov snagged the only break of serve in the second set which sealed the set in his favor. He blew a 3-1 lead in the third set but came out on top in the ensuing tie-break for a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) win. He has now reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Sinner leads Dimitrov 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter in the final of the 2024 Miami Open 6-3, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jannik Sinner -500

+1.5 (-1100)

3 sets (-110) | 4 sets (+190)

Grigor Dimitrov

+333

-1.5 (+500)

5 sets (+325)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Dimitrov finally reached the last eight of the French Open on his 14th attempt with his win over Hurkacz. He has reached the quarterfinals at all Majors by doing so, and if he gets past Sinner, he will have made the semifinals at all four of them as well.

Sinner overcame a disappointing start but figured out Moutet's game plan as the match went on to beat him. He struck a total of 40 winners against 31 unforced errors. The Italian, as well as Dimitrov, have dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals.

Sinner enjoys the upper hand in his rivalry with Dimitrov. Their previous match in Miami was quite one-sided, and the Italian didn't lose his serve even once as he cruised to an easy win.

However, Dimitrov's only win in this match-up came on clay, which was at the 2020 Italian Open. He has the potential to challenge Sinner but the latter has been the season's most in-form player and will be the favorite to make the semifinals.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.