French Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson preview

Ostapenko at the 2024 French Open - Day 1

Twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko will square off against Clara Tauson in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday (May 29).

Trending

Ostapenko has been one of the standout performers on the women's tour this year. She's chalked up 23 wins from 32 matches, including title-winning runs at the Adelaide International and the Linz Open. The Lativian also reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Ostapenko started her campaign in Paris by cruising past Jaqueline Cristian in the opening round. She defeated the Romanian 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 36 minutes. The 26-year-old is one of the dark horses at the event and is poised to make a deep run.

Clara Tauson at the French Open - WTA tour

Clara Tauson, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season by amassing second-round appearances in Linz, Miami, Rome and Melbourne. She entered the Italian Open main draw via the qualifiers and started her campaign with a promising win against Daria Saville. Her run was eventually ended by Anna Kalinskaya in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.

Tauson started her drive in Paris with a convincing win over Tatjana Maria. She outfoxed the German in one hour and five minutes, winning the contest 6-2, 6-3. The Dane will be eager to impress against Ostapenko, having lost to the Lativian in January this year.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

The head-to-head between Ostapenko and Tauson is poised at 1-1. Ostapenko won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Linz Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -175 -1.5(+130) Over 21.5(-120) Clara Tauson +135 +1.5(-185) Under 21.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson prediction

Ostapenko at the 2024 French Open - Day 1

Ostapenko's performance in the previous round signifies that she means business in Paris. The Latvian won 74% of her first serve points and created nine break point opportunities against Cristian. She will be hoping to build momentum this week and compete at a high level in the French Open.

Tauson, on the contrary, has been stuck to the task despite tough challenges this year. She entered the main draw of three WTA events via the qualifiers and has shown glimpses of her top potential. The 21-year-old won 81% of her first serve points against Maria and made a confident start in Paris.

Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, former French Open champion Ostapenko will be the favorite to come out on top. She will be backing her heavy hitting from the baseline to come good against Tauson's all-around game. The player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback