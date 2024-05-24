French Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: May 26, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

Ostapenko at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Seven

Ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26).

Ostapenko has made a promising start to the season so far by chalking up 22 wins from 31 matches, including title-winning runs at the Adelaide International and the Linz Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The Latvian put up a decent performance in Rome this month. She started her campaign by cruising past Anastasia Potapova and then defeated the likes of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Rebecca Sramkova en route to the quarterfinals. Despite a hard-fought performance against Sabalenka, she fell to the Belarusian in 1 hour and 12 minutes, 2-6, 4-6.

Cristian on the main tour - WTA

Jaqueline Cristian, meanwhile, has also made a promising start to the season with a semifinal appearance at the Transylvania Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Charleston Open. She also reached the third round in Madrid and Rome.

The Romanian entered the main draw of the Italian Open via the lucky loser route. She started her campaign with a win against Elina Avanesyan, but couldn't make her mark against Coco Gauff. The American outfoxed her in two hours and four minutes, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

Cristian leads the head-to-head against Ostapenko 1-0. She defeated the Lativian at the 2021 St Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Ostapenko at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Ten

An exciting contest is on the cards between Jelena Ostapenko and Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Both players will be determined to make a deep run in Paris.

Ostapenko has a solid record on clay and is a former champion at the French Open. The Lativian will be eager to set the tone from the word go and begin on the front foot. She is known for her heavy groundstrokes off both wings and solid all-around game.

Cristian, on the contrary, has impressed with her performances this year. With remarkable wins over Barbora Krejcijova, Emma Navarro and Madison Keys, she will back herself to do well at the French Open. The Romanian is known for her versatile all-around game and quick movement on the court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, Ostapenko will be a slight favourite to come out on top.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.