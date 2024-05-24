Match Details

Fixture: (26) Katie Boulter vs (PR) Paula Badosa

Date: May 28, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa preview

Katie Boulter at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

26th seed Katie Boulter will duke it out against former top-10 player Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Tuesday.

Boulter claimed the biggest title of her career so far at the San Diego Open in February. However, she has won four matches since then, and only one of them on clay.

Boulter lost her first match on the surface, which was against Diane Parry at the Billie Jean King Cup. She did beat Clara Burel to score her first win of the year on the red dirt. She didn't do so well in regular WTA Tour events.

The Brit lost to players ranked outside the top 100 as she exited the Madrid Open and the Italian Open without winning a match. She will now make her main draw debut at the French Open.

Injuries have prevented Badosa from gaining a semblance of momentum. However, she has played some great tennis whenever she has managed to stay healthy.

Badosa beat Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 in Stuttgart to begin her clay swing on a winning note. She gave Aryna Sabalenka a good fight but ultimately retired in the third set due to an injury.

The Spaniard was stunned by compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the Madrid Open. She was quick to rebound as she notched up her best result of the season with a fourth-round finish at the Italian Open.

Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter

+240

-1.5 (+475)

Over 20.5 (-120)

Paula Badosa

-350

+1.5 (-1000)

Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa prediction

Badosa at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

The two arrive in Paris on the heels of contrasting results. Boulter slumped to consecutive defeats, while Badosa found some confidence with a good run in Rome.

Despite Boulter's early success this season, she's not the biggest threat on clay for anyone. This season was her first time competing in the main draw of claycourt events on the WTA Tour.

Badosa, on the other hand, has secured some of the best results of her career on clay. She's a former quarterfinalist at the French Open, reaching the last eight in 2021. Additionally, she has never lost in the first round in Paris. The Spaniard will be favored to make it through this clash with ease.

Pick: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.