French Open 2024: Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Marketa Vondrousova vs (Q) Katie Volynets

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets preview

Vondrousova at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will take on qualifier Katie Volynets in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday.

Vondrousova, a former finalist in Paris, drew Rebeka Masarova in the first round. She breezed through the opening set and claimed it for the loss of only one game.

The Czech raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set but encountered some resistance from Masarova after that. The latter went on a two-game run to make it 4-3 but her comeback was nipped in the bud by Vondrousova, who won the next couple of games for a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Volynets came through the qualifying rounds without losing a set and was up against Aleksandra Krunic in the first round. Every time the American gained an advantage to take a lead in the opening set, she was pegged back by her opponent.

Volynets then held four set points on Krunic's serve at 6-5 but wasted them all. She finally got the job done in the ensuing tie-break to take the set. The second set had six breaks of serve across the first seven games, with the American gaining the upper hand to go 5-2 up. She served out the match in the next game for a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marketa Vondrousova

-500

+1.5 (-1200)

Over 20.5 (-105)

Katie Volynets

+333

-1.5 (+550)

Under 20.5 (-135)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets prediction

Katie Volynets at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Vondrousova had an easy day at the office as she scored a routine win over Masarova. Volynets was tested by Krunic but managed to subdue her opponent to score her second career main draw win in Paris.

The American has already beaten a top-10 player this year, defeating Ons Jabeur at Indian Wells. She also pushed Aryna Sabalenka to three sets at the Italian Open a few weeks ago.

Vondrousova is a skilled player on clay, with her finesse and consistency from the baseline making her a tough player to one-up. However, she has struggled in recent weeks. She started the clay swing with a semifinal finish in Stuttgart but didn't win back-to-back matches in three subsequent tournaments.

If the trend continues, then Vondrousova could be at risk here as well. Volynets is capable of going toe-to-toe with her, so the Czech will need to be in the zone right from the start if she intends to continue her journey in Paris.

Pick: Marketa Vondrousova to win in three sets.