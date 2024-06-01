French Open 2024: Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Marketa Vondrousova vs (Q) Olga Danilovic

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic preview

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova will take on qualifier Olga Danilovic in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Vondrousova dispatched Rebeka Masarova in straight sets to begin her campaign in Paris. She overcame a dismal start to beat Katie Volynets 0-6, 6-1, 6-4 and reach the third round, where she was up against Chloe Paquet.

The Czech cruised through the first set, claiming it for the loss of a solitary game. She squandered her 4-2 lead in the second set to let Paquet back into the match but immediately snagged another break to go 5-3 up. She served out the contest after that for a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Danilovic came through the qualifying rounds and ousted former French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in her opener. She rallied from a set down to upset the in-form Danielle Collins in the second round, beating her 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4.

Danilovic faced Donna Vekic for a spot in the fourth round. The Serb was outplayed in the opening set as was handed a bagel by her opponent. She raised her level in the next set and her efforts bore fruit in the end.

Danilovic snagged a break in the final game of the set to force a decider. She trailed by a break thrice in the third set but fought back on each occasion and took the set into a tie-break. She made one final push, overcoming a 6-2 deficit in the tie-break to wrap up a 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8) comeback win.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

Vondrousova leads Danilovic 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at this year's United Cup in three sets.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marketa Vondrousova

-300

+1.5 (-800)

Over 20.5 (-125)

Olga Danilovic

+225

-1.5 (+425)

Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Olga Danilovic at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Danilovic continued her dream run to edge past Vekic in a marathon battle to make the fourth round of a Major for the first time in her career. Vondrousova didn't encounter a lot of resistance against Paquet and played a lot better than she did in the second round against Volynets.

Both players are quite capable claycourters. Vondrousova's variety makes her a tough opponent to deal with on the surface but Danilovic is no slouch and fights for every point.

Danilovic has played some fearless tennis so far and if she maintains her level, she could give the Czech a run for her money. Vondrousova's experience at this stage could give her an edge, she's a former finalist in Paris and the current Wimbledon champion. She bested the Serb in their only prior meeting and is likely to repeat the feat this time.

Pick: Marketa Vondrousova to win in three sets.