French Open 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson

Date: Sunday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports | UK - Eurosport & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Sony Network

Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson preview

Ons Jabur at the 2024 French Open

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur will lock horns with Clara Tauson in a tantalizing fourth-round encounter at the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2.

Jabeur started her campaign with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Sachia Vickery in the first round. She then overcame a spirited Camila Osorio in three tight sets in the second round.

Thirty-first seed Leylah Fernandez awaited her in the third round. Both players started strong on serve, but a break in favor of the Tunisian in the ninth game helped her seal the first set.

Fernandez broke first in the second set and raced to a 3-1 lead. But Jabeur quickly fought back with a break back to level the score at 3-3. The pair exchanged breaks and took it to the tie-breaker. A scintillating last point gave Jabeur a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win.

Tauson, meanwhile, opened her campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over German veteran Tatjana Maria. Up against ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the following round, Tauson sealed an emphatic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Tauson then took on an in-form Sofia Kenin in the third round. She went up the early break in the fourth game with a spectacular down-the-line forehand. Another break helped her seal a comfortable opening set.

Tauson went up the early lead once again in the second set, but Kenin leveled the score soon. The pair exchanged a couple of more breaks before Tauson broke one final time in the 12th game to seal a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Ons Jabeur and Clara Tauson have yet to face each other in professional competition. So, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson odds

Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson prediction

Clara Tauson at the 2024 Linz Open

Although Ons Jabeur might start as the favorite against Clara Tauson, one can't rule out a surprise from the Dane given the form she has been in.

Tauson's blistering baseline game has been a big problem for her opponents so far in the French capital. Her deep baseline play has paid dividends and she only seems to get better with every passing game. She has been good on serve too, attacking at every given opportunity.

Jabeur, meanwhile, has been brilliant for most bits so far except for a minor hiccup in the second round. She has been firing from both wings and has looked dangerous on serve as well. Her net play has been commendable too and she could be a real force to be reckoned with if she plays the same way in the business end.

Fans can expect a gripping contest between two players in top form currently. The winner could boil down to who dictates play from the back of the court better.

Pick: Jabeur in three sets.